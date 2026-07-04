Team News: Brazil vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jul 2026 21:00 , Last updated: 04 Jul 2026 21:00

Aiming to finally get the better of Norway, Brazil face the Vikings in Sunday's World Cup 2026 round of 16 match at MetLife Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti's men needed a second-half turnaround to beat Japan in the round of 32, while the European outfit have thrived on their return to the Mundial after 28 years, beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the previous round.

Here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

BRAZIL

Out: Raphinha (hamstring), Lucas Paqueta (muscle)

Doubtful: Casemiro (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos; Rayan, Cunha, Vini Jr.

NORWAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Julian Ryerson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa