World Cup
Brazil
Jul 5, 2026 9.00pm
New York New Jersey Stadium
Norway

Team News: Brazil vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Brazil vs. Norway injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Leo Barrilari/SPP

Aiming to finally get the better of Norway, Brazil face the Vikings in Sunday's World Cup 2026 round of 16 match at MetLife Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti's men needed a second-half turnaround to beat Japan in the round of 32, while the European outfit have thrived on their return to the Mundial after 28 years, beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the previous round.

Here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

BRAZIL vs. NORWAY

BRAZIL

Out: Raphinha (hamstring), Lucas Paqueta (muscle)

Doubtful: Casemiro (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos; Rayan, Cunha, Vini Jr. 

NORWAY

Out: None

Doubtful: Julian Ryerson (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Berg; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

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