Preview: Switzerland vs Colombia - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Anthony Nolan | 05 Jul 2026 23:14

As World Cup 2026 continues to heat up, Switzerland are set to face Colombia in the round of 16 at Vancouver's BC Place on Tuesday.

The A-Team beat Algeria 2-0 in the last 32 to reach this stage, while Los Cafeteros downed Ghana 1-0.

Match preview

Murat Yakin's Switzerland kicked off their World Cup in lacklustre fashion with a 1-1 draw against Qatar, but they have found their feet and head into this week's showdown looking for a fourth win on the bounce.

The A-Team followed up their disappointing opening stalemate by thrashing Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 on June 18, a game that was transformed by substitutes Johan Manzambi and Ruben Vargas in a dramatic finish that saw all five goals scored from the 74th minute on.

With that performance in mind, Yakin opted to start Manzambi and Vargas in the final group game - a 2-1 victory against co-hosts Canada - which led to his side qualifying for the round of 32 as Group B winners.

The duo were also involved in Switzerland's knockout triumph over a spirited Algeria on Friday, and the 20-year-old midfielder was a particular standout as he assisted Breel Embolo's opener with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Hoping to see their team make another rapid start as they return to the site of their win against the Fennecs, fans of the Europeans will take heart from the squad growing in confidence as the tournament has progressed - a factor that is reflected in our World Cup betting guide.

© Iconsport / Xinhua, Jia Haocheng

Meanwhile, Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia will be raring to go on Tuesday after an impressive run of five wins and one draw across their last six outings.

The only stalemate during that stretch was a 0-0 against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in Los Cafeteros' group-stage closer, a clash that could have been another triumph if Davinson Sanchez's stoppage-time goal was not ruled offside.

Regardless, Lorenzo's men topped Group K to set up their round of 32 tie against Ghana, which produced a 1-0 victory they will be happy with despite losing Jhon Cordoba to injury mere moments after kick off.

Carlos Queiroz's Black Stars famously held England to a goalless draw on matchday two of their own group-stage campaign, and the fact that Colombia found a way to break them down will serve as a major psychological boost for the South American side.

The nominal visitors will also be buoyed by the fact that they have kept clean sheets in each of their last three outings, conceding only once so far at this World Cup - during their 3-1 opening win against Uzbekistan.

Switzerland World Cup form:

Switzerland form (all competitions):

Colombia World Cup form:

Colombia form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Newspix

Switzerland have concerns about the readiness of midfielder Michel Aebischer, who has been training individually in a bid to be fit as soon as possible following a muscle injury.

Likewise, there are doubts regarding Stuttgart centre-back Luca Jaquez, who has also been training away from the main group due to a muscle issue.

If neither are available, then Yakin should start Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler in a double pivot behind Johan Manzambi, while Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi look set to operate at the heart of the Swiss defence.

As for Colombia, they are missing striker Jhon Cordoba, who has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after suffering a hamstring strain in the opening stages of Los Cafeteros' round of 32 tie against Ghana.

However, Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez came on as a substitute for the 39-year-old that day and assisted the winner, so expect to see him start on Tuesday.

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Zakaria, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Ndoye, Manzambi, Vargas; Embolo

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Lerma, Arias, Puerta; Rodriguez, Suarez, Diaz

We say: Switzerland 1-2 Colombia

Switzerland have improved as the World Cup has progressed, but they will face their toughest test yet up against a dynamic Colombia frontline.

However, if the South American side can find space and free talisman Luis Diaz out wide, then they could come out on top in a narrow contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.