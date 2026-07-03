Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: Johan Manzambi rewrites history as Murat Yakin's side reach World Cup last 16

By Saikat Mandal | 03 Jul 2026 06:04 , Last updated: 03 Jul 2026 07:10

Switzerland rewrote history by winning a knockout match at the 2026 World Cup for the first time in 88 years, beating Algeria 2-0 at BC Place in Vancouver on Friday.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring for Murat Yakin's side in the 10th minute, and Algeria never truly recovered from that early setback.

Dan Ndoye doubled Switzerland's advantage just 48 seconds into the second half, after which the men in red took control of the contest and created several more clear-cut chances.

Although Algeria enjoyed the lion's share of possession, Switzerland were clinical when it mattered as they booked their place in the World Cup last 16 in historic fashion.

Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: What just happened?

First-half xG at the 2026 World Cup:



1. Brazil 5.45

2. Morocco 4.63

3. Switzerland 4.39 pic.twitter.com/8xaP8omtfG — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) July 3, 2026

Algeria made the brighter start and looked lively in the opening exchanges, threatening to impose themselves on the contest. However, in the 10th minute, Johan Manzambi produced a moment of pure quality to carve open the Algeria defence, and Breel Embolo made no mistake with the finish. Switzerland struck again just 48 seconds after the restart, as Nottingham Forest's Dan Ndoye doubled their advantage and left Algeria with a mountain to climb. The Algerians struggled all evening to contain Denis Zakaria's runs down the right, and it was from one such attack that the ball broke kindly for Ndoye on the edge of the area. The winger steadied himself before drilling a low shot beyond Luca Zidane and into the bottom corner. Embolo came close to adding a third but fired over the bar. Fabian Rieder then squandered a glorious chance moments later, side-footing straight at Zidane from close range after a low cross had left the goal at his mercy.

Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: The big talking point

Algeria are terrified of Johan Manzambi, who looks a level above any other attacker on the pitch.



It was his mazy run that set up Breel Embolo's opener and Switzerland are in front at the break against Algeria.



? https://t.co/gAXfcIAAPH pic.twitter.com/ChvN31dlpe — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) July 3, 2026

The night belonged to one man - Johan Manzambi.

The 20-year-old had already made headlines at this World Cup with three goals, but this was the kind of performance on football's biggest stage that could change his life.

It was not just about the assist for the opening goal. His relentless movement, blistering pace and ability to stretch the Algerian defence repeatedly turned the game in Switzerland's favour.

The momentum shifted completely after Breel Embolo's opener, and there was little doubt about who had been the driving force behind it.

Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: The bigger picture

© Iconsport / Newspix

When Manzambi was taken off after the 70th minute, Algeria breathed a sigh of relief, but by then the damage had already been done.

Take another look at the opening goal and admire the youngster's brilliance. Latching on to Ruben Vargas's pass on the counter, Manzambi burst down the left, raced to the byline and delivered a perfectly weighted cut-back for Breel Embolo to convert from close range.

His explosive pace, close control and the way the ball seemed glued to his feet offered another glimpse of a truly frightening talent.

The World Cup has a habit of unearthing hidden gems, and it is easy to understand why Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to spend big to secure his signature.

Switzerland 2-0 Algeria: What happens next?

Switzerland have booked their place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup and, they will aim to go even further.

Murat Yakin's side will remain in Vancouver for a third consecutive match, where they will face either Colombia or Ghana in the last 16. Based on this performance, they will pose a formidable challenge for whichever side progresses.

it was a disappointing end to the tournament for Algeria considering they have a squad blessed with plenty of talent.

It could also mark the final chapter of Riyad Mahrez's World Cup career, bringing an otherwise distinguished journey on the biggest stage to a subdued conclusion.