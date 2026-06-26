Man City transfer news: ‘Genuine’ interest in £43m midfielder revealed after Elliot Anderson agreement

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Jun 2026 19:00 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 19:05

Manchester City reportedly remain in contention to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand this summer.

The Citizens are preparing for life without legendary manager Pep Guardiola, and director of football Hugo Viana appears to have already made a statement move in the transfer window.

Indeed, it was reported earlier this week that Man City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign Elliot Anderson for a club-record fee, believed to be £116m.

Anderson has been City’s primary midfield target in 2026, and it is understood that the England international will soon undergo a medical in the United States ahead of finalising his move to the reigning EFL Cup and FA Cup champions.

Following the departure of Bernardo Silva and uncertainty surrounding the long term-futures of both Rodri and Nico Gonzalez, the Citizens have been tipped to move for another midfielder ahead of the new season.

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Viana pushing to sign Hjulmand for Man City this summer

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali is believed to be on Man City’s radar, but A Bola, via Sport Witness, claims that Hjulmand is also a player who the Citizens are ‘genuinely considering’ in the summer market.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Hjulmand, as have Serie A quartet Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus and Napoli, but Man City are thought to have a big internal advantage in the race for the 26-year-old.

Indeed, Viana is familiar with Hjulmand, as he signed the Dane from Lecce for £15.5m in 2023 during his time as director of football at Sporting Lisbon.

Viana is understood to have already made contact with the player’s agent and has an understanding for what the midfielder can bring both on and off the pitch for a Man City side set to be managed by Enzo Maresca.

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Man City target Hjulmand available for up to £43m this summer

Although Hjulmand possesses an €80m (£69m) release clause in his Sporting contract, the player is said to have had a gentleman’s agreement in place for the last 12 months allowing him to leave if a fee between €40m (£34m) and €50m (£43m) is offered by an interested suitor.

Hjulmand would represent a cheaper alternative to players including Tonali, who is thought top be valued at closer to £100m by Newcastle.

Known as a highly intelligent, deep-lying playmaker and ball-winning midfielder, Hjulmand is a 27-cap Denmark international who has played 141 times for Sporting across all competitions, recording 10 goals and 12 assists.

He won back-to-back Primeira Liga titles with Sporting in 2024 and 2025, and has been named in the Portuguese top-flight’s Team of the Year in each of the last three seasons.

Hjulmand has gained both Champions League and Europa League experience during his time at Sporting, and captained the club in the 2025-26 campaign, playing 47 times in all tournaments.