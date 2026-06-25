Elliot Anderson: Man City medical details revealed after ‘agreement reached’ with Nottingham Forest over record-breaking transfer

By Oliver Thomas | 25 Jun 2026 22:25 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 22:31

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign midfielder Elliot Anderson, according to multiple reports.

The 23-year-old England international is one of the hottest midfield properties on the Premier League market at present and has been identified as a primary midfield target by the Citizens.

Rivals Manchester United have also been credited with a strong interest in Anderson, but they have been reluctant to enter a bidding war or pay over the odds for the former Newcastle United man.

At the beginning of this month, Man City failed with an opening bid for Anderson worth in the region of £80m, before an improved offer totalling to £121m. including performance-related bonuses, was turned down.

Man City remains optimistic in their pursuit of Anderson, with director of football Hugo Viana locked in negotiations with Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis for some time.

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Man City agree record £130m deal to sign Anderson

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Man City have managed to strike an agreement with Forest following a fresh and improved offer to close the gap in valuations between the two clubs.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, claims that the Citizens will pay a fee worth up to £130m, which would represent a British-record transfer, surpassing the £125m spent by Liverpool on Alexander Isak last summer.

Anderson is also set to replace Jack Grealish (£100m) as Man City’s record signing and become the third-most expensive footballer of all time behind former PSG duo Neymar (£200m) and Kylian Mbappe (£166m).

It is claimed that Anderson requested to leave Forest on Thursday, and he is expected to undergo a medical in New York on Friday morning, with the England national team based in the United States for the 2026 World Cup.

The record-breaking deal is subject to the midfielder finalising personal terms at the Etihad Stadium ahead of becoming the club’s first signing of the summer.

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No Guardiola, no problem: Man City mean business in transfer market

Man City have prioritised the arrival of at least one new central midfielder ahead of the 2026-27 campaign following the departure of club legend Bernardo Silva, while uncertainty continues to linger over the long-term future of Real Madrid-linked Rodri.

Anderson has made a total of 92 appearances for Forest across all competitions since joining from Newcastle for £35m in 2024, including 38 Premier League outings last season for a side who finished 16th in the table and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

No Premier League midfielder ranked higher than Anderson for touches (3,300), possession won (306), fouls won (80), duels won (297), line-breaking passes (376) and successful passes (2,038) during the 2025-26 season.

Anderson is seemingly still attracted by the Man City project despite the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola, with Enzo Maresca soon expected to be named as his successor in the Etihad dugout.

England play their final Group L fixture at the World Cup against Panama on Saturday and Anderson is in contention to play for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but it remains to be seen whether his move to Man City will be finalised before then.