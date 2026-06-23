Jeremy Doku’s Belgium World Cup return date confirmed as presenter apologises for "completely useless" comment

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 07:47 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 07:48

Belgium have been boosted by a fresh update regarding the availability of winger Jeremy Doku ahead of their next 2026 World Cup fixture.

The Manchester City star missed the national team’s 0-0 draw with Iran in Los Angeles on Sunday due to illness, while he also received the news that his wife was due to give birth to their first child.

Doku had told reporters that his wife's due date was originally expected in the second week of July when the last 16 and quarter-finals of the World Cup are scheduled.

"It ​depends on when it happens, but it's my first child, so I ‌would ⁠definitely want to be there,” said the 24-year-old.

"If you ask me what I want, my answer is that nobody wants to miss the birth of their first child, but I also ​know that football ​involves many ⁠other considerations."

"I know the federation supports its players and understands their situations. We'll see what we ​can do,” he added.

Shortly before Belgium's draw against Iran, Doku received word that his wife was in labour and made the decision to fly back to London to welcome the arrival of his baby boy, Praise.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Belgium handed Doku boost before crucial New Zealand World Cup clash

Belgium team doctor Brahim ​Hacene has since provided a positive update on Doku’s availability ahead of their third and final Group G fixture against New Zealand in Vancouver on Saturday local time.

"Jeremy ​received news before [Sunday's] match that the birth was imminent," ​Hacene said in a statement from the Belgian ‌federation.

"As he had already been receiving appropriate medical treatment for several days, ​he was able to fly without medical risk to be with his family during this very special moment.

"He was ​accompanied by my colleague, Dr. Brecht De ⁠Coninck. Everything went perfectly, and the ⁠mother, father, and baby are all doing wonderfully. Jeremy will re-join the squad ‌[on Tuesday] evening in Seattle."

Doku is therefore in contention to return to Rudi Garcia’s lineup for a crucial game that Belgium must ideally win to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds, after beginning their World Cup campaign with back-to-back draws.

© Iconsport / MB Media

Pierron apologises for "completely useless" Doku remarks

Doku’s decision to leave the Belgium camp was initially criticised by L'Equipe channel presenter France Pierron, who bizarrely labelled a father "completely useless" at the time of their child's birth.

In a message posted on L’Equipe’s Facebook page, Pierron said: "The World Cup is an incredible joy. There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your shoes. It might never happen again in your life.

"You're living out a childhood dream, yet you're going to walk away from it all to attend the birth of your child - a disgusting moment, if you'll pardon the expression, where the dad is completely useless."

Pierron has since apologised for her comments aimed at Doku, who has received widespread support online for his decision.

In a statement posted on X, Pierron said "I was expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange.

"I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that. My intention has never been to minimise the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child."

Doku is a 44-cap Belgium international who enjoyed a successful 2025-26 season at club level with Man City, recording eight goals and 14 assists in 47 games, as well as winning both the EFL Cup and FA Cup.