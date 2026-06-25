New Zealand vs. Belgium: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 09:38 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 09:40

The bottom two teams in Group G will lock horns on Friday, with New Zealand and Belgium still battling to secure a spot in the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup.

Belgium are currently third in Group G on two points, one point ahead of fourth-placed New Zealand, and both can still secure a spot in the top two.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does New Zealand vs. Belgium kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 4am UK time on Saturday.

Where is New Zealand vs. Belgium being played?

The World Cup fixture between New Zealand and Belgium is being played at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

BC Place is the home of MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

How to watch New Zealand vs. Belgium in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One - all 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup fixture will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for New Zealand and Belgium?

Belgium can still top Group G, but they need to beat New Zealand by a margin of three or more goals and then hope that Egypt draw with Iran in the section's other match.

A spot in the round of 32 as a runner-up would be secured if they beat New Zealand and Egypt overcome Iran, but there are also a number of other scenarios which could see them finish first, second, third or fourth, with so many different permutations at this stage.

New Zealand cannot top the group, but they would qualify as a runner-up if they beat Belgium and then Iran fail to overcome Egypt.

Darren Bazeley's side simply have to win to stand any chance of securing a spot in the next round, so there is no downplaying the importance of this contest.

> Our full preview of New Zealand vs. Belgium can be viewed here