Preview: New Zealand vs Belgium - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 11:03

New Zealand and Belgium square off in Group G on Friday night with both teams requiring a win to guarantee qualification for the last 32 of the World Cup.

Despite being unbeaten across two matches, Belgium know that a draw may not be enough to progress, and that is something is information to bear in mind and is included in our World Cup betting guide.

Match preview

Given Belgium's failings at the last two major tournaments, few people will be surprised about the struggles at this World Cup, despite the obvious quality that they have in their ranks.

A 1-1 draw against Egypt, viewed as their biggest rivals for top spot in Group G, was an acceptable result, even if it took Romelu Lukaku coming off the substitutes' bench to instigate an upturn in fortunes.

However, the goalless draw versus Iran which followed has left Rudi Garcia's side needing three points against New Zealand to guarantee a top-two spot.

If Egypt beat Iran in the other remaining fixture, Belgium cannot finish higher than second, but whoever finishes as runner-up faces a favourable outcome with Australia or Paraguay awaiting in the next round.

Nevertheless, that will not be on the mind of Garcia and his players, who desperately need to find some form despite being on a 15-match unbeaten streak (W9, D6) since March 2025.

© Iconsport / Nayra Halm/SPP

Meanwhile, New Zealand remain in contention to qualify for the knockout stages of a World Cup for the first time in their history.

Twice letting slip a lead against Iran before posting a 2-2 draw frustrated manager Darren Bazeley, yet the All Whites will realistically qualify for the last 32 with victory in Vancouver.

New Zealand had been in control against Egypt, again taking an early lead, but their opponents netted three times between the 58th and 82nd minutes to earn an invaluable win.

As well as only prevailing from one of their last 13 matches across all competitions, which was against a Chile side who were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes, New Zealand have not kept a clean sheet since a 1-0 win over a weakened Ivory Coast XI on June 8, 2025.

Friday's showdown represents the first time that these two nations have ever met on the international stage.

New Zealand World Cup form:

D L

New Zealand form (all competitions):

L W L L D L

Belgium World Cup form:

D D

Belgium form (all competitions):

W D W W D D

Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

After travelling to London to witness the birth of his first child, Jeremy Doku will re-join the Belgium squad prior to this fixture.

However, it is unclear whether the Manchester City winger will receive an immediate recall, or if one of Alexis Saelemaekers or Dodi Lukebakio will feature down the right flank.

With Nathan Ngoy suspended for the red card that he received against Iran, Arthur Theate appears likely to deputise in the middle of defence.

Timothy Castagne is pushing for a recall in one of the full-back positions.

New Zealand boss Bazeley named an unchanged starting lineup for the Egypt game and retaining the same XI for this contest is a possibility.

Unless Ben Old or Francis de Vries are introduced in one of the full-back roles, an unchanged starting lineup appears likely.

Despite record goalscorer Chris Wood failing to net in the opening two matches, the Nottingham Forest forward supplied the assists for Elijah Just's two goals against Iran.

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

We say: New Zealand 1-2 Belgium

New Zealand have shown in their previous two matches that they are capable of making a fast start to proceedings, and that could see them gain control of this contest. However, we can only back the superior quality of Belgium to prove decisive, particularly when their 2026 World Cup future could depend on it.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.