Belgium lineup vs. New Zealand: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash as Jeremy Doku returns to Rudi Garcia's squad

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 11:22 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 11:25

Belgium manager Rudi Garcia must decide whether to hand Jeremy Doku an immediate recall for Friday's World Cup fixture against New Zealand.

The Manchester City winger has been in the headlines after his decision to return to England for the birth of his first child sparked the wrath of an outspoken French television presenter.

However, Doku was due to re-join the Belgium on Wednesday and is in contention to take the place of Alexis Saelemakers.

Dodi Lukebakio could also start on the right flank, but the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Romelu Lukaku stand to remain in the final third.

There will be an enforced change in the centre of defence after Nathan Ngoy was sent off during the second half of the goalless draw with Iran.

Having replaced Ngoy for the closing quarter of that contest, Arthur Theate is the favourite to deputise.

Garcia may also decide to rotate his full-backs. Timothy Castagne could replace either right-sided Timothy Meunier or left-sided Maxim De Cuyper.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

> Click here to see how New Zealand could line up against Belgium