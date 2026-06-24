New Zealand lineup vs. Belgium: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash as All Whites target history

By Darren Plant | 24 Jun 2026 11:14 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 11:35

Darren Bazeley could name the same starting lineup for the third match in succession when New Zealand face Belgium on Friday night.

Despite the All Whites still searching for their first win of the 2026 World Cup, victory in the Group G fixture in Vancouver should secure their place in the knockout stages of this tournament for the first time.

Although New Zealand suffered a 3-1 defeat to Egypt last time out, there is the possibility of the same XI being selected by Bazeley.

New Zealand record goalscorer Chris Wood provided the two assists for Elijah Just's double versus Iran in the first game, essentially guaranteeing that the pair will continue in the final third.

If an alteration is to made, it could come at full-back, with Wrexham's Liberato Cacace having only just proven his fitness ahead of the tournament after a long injury layoff.

While he has lasted 68 and 76 minutes respectively in the opening two matches, Ben Old and Francis De Vries are both alternatives having been given game time off the substitutes' bench versus Egypt.

New Dundee United winger Jesse Randall will also hope for more action, with Callum McCowatt's place also potentially at risk.

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

> Click here to see how Belgium could line up against New Zealand