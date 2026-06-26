Team News: New Zealand vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Darren Plant | 26 Jun 2026 04:00

New Zealand and Belgium square off in Group G on Friday night knowing that victory should secure qualification for the World Cup knockout stages.

That is despite both nations still searching for their first win of the tournament. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two countries.

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, BRUNO FAHY

NEW ZEALAND

Out: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

BELGIUM

Out: Nathan Ngoy (suspended)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku