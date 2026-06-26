World Cup Gameweek 3
New Zealand
Jun 27, 2026 4.00am
Vancouver Stadium
Belgium

Team News: New Zealand vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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New Zealand vs. Belgium injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Icon Sportswire

New Zealand and Belgium square off in Group G on Friday night knowing that victory should secure qualification for the World Cup knockout stages.

That is despite both nations still searching for their first win of the tournament. Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two countries.

NEW ZEALAND VS. BELGIUM

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, BRUNO FAHY

NEW ZEALAND

Out: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Stamenic, Bell; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

BELGIUM

Out: Nathan Ngoy (suspended)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

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