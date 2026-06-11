Elliot Anderson: Man City target could become third most-expensive player of all time with Nottingham Forest ‘holding out’ for record fee

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 13:29 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 13:32

Manchester City reportedly remain confident of striking an agreement with Nottingham Forest over a deal for Elliot Anderson despite seeing two bids rejected.

The 23-year-old midfielder has emerged as a leading transfer target for the Citizens in the post-Pep Guardiola era, with Enzo Maresca expected to be appointed as the club’s new head coach.

Although Manchester United have not given up hope in their pursuit of Anderson, it is understood that Man City remain the frontrunners to sign the England international this summer.

At the beginning of this month, Man City failed with an opening bid for Anderson worth in the region of £80m, before seeing an improved offer worth £106m plus £15m in performance-related bonuses rejected.

It has previously been reported that Forest would entertain offers of £110m for Anderson, but the Daily Mail now claims that the Tricky Trees are holding out for a package of up to £130m to sell their key first-team star.

© Imago / News Images

Anderson could break multiple transfer record if he joins Man City

Forest are said to be looking at an initial payment of £110m and up to £20m in bonuses, as they value the midfielder in the same bracket as the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, who all generated fees in excess of £100m.

A sum totalling to £130m would represent a Premier League transfer record, surpassing the £125m Liverpool forked out to sign striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last summer.

It would also make Anderson the third most-expensive transfer in football history, only behind Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who both joined Paris Saint-Germain for £200m and £166m respectively in 2017.

In addition, Anderson would surpass Arsenal’s Rice (£105m) as the most-expensive British player in history and would replace Jack Grealish (£100m) as Man City’s record signing if he were to make the move to the Etihad for £130m.

© Iconsport

Why is Man City target Anderson in demand?

Man City have prioritised the addition of at least one new midfielder this summer following the departure of club legend Bernardo Silva, while uncertainty continues to linger over the long-term future of Real Madrid-linked Rodri.

Anderson is currently away with England preparing for the 2026 World Cup, but head coach Thomas Tuchel has given the green light for his players to complete club transfers during the tournament.

Since joining Forest from Newcastle United in 2024, Anderson has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfielders, ranking first for touches (3,300), possession won (306), fouls won (80), duels won (297), line-breaking passes (376) and successful passes (2,038) among midfielders in the 2025-26 season.

Anderson has made a total of 92 appearances for the Tricky Trees in all competitions, including 38 Premier League outings last term for a side who finished 16th in the table and reached the Europa League semi-finals.

If Man City fail to reach an agreement with Forest over a deal for Anderson, they may turn their attention to Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali who is also wanted by the likes of Man United and Arsenal.