Martin O’Neill: Three Celtic transfer priorities for new permanent manager after appointment confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 13:00 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 13:06

Celtic have confirmed the permanent appointment of Martin O’Neill following two interim spells in charge during the 2025-26 season.

The 74-year-old has agreed a one-year contract with a one-year extension option to continue as manager, after steering the Hoops to a Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double.

O'Neill returned to Celtic Park on a temporary basis at the end of October last year following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers, two decades after a successful five-year stint as manager.

He won seven games out of eight in all competitions before making way for Wilfried Nancy, who lasted just 33 days in Glasgow after suffering six defeats in eight matches.

O’Neill returned in early January and drove the Hoops to a record 56th Scottish top-flight title by winning the last seven league matches, including a dramatic final-day triumph over rivals Hearts.

The Northern Irishman has won nine major honours in total as Celtic boss and he is motivated to win more silverware in charge of the club next season.

Celtic have “absolute confidence” in O’Neill to deliver further success

“It is once again a great privilege for me to continue as Celtic manager,” O’Neill told the club’s official website. “Last season will live long in all our memories and to be part of that success has in a big way whetted the appetite to work again for more days like those and bring our supporters those moments.

“Of course, none of this could have been achieved without the players and staff and I want to take this opportunity to thank them for bringing that level of focus, determination and talent to bear at the conclusion of the season to deliver the league and Cup double.

“I would particularly like to thank the board for asking me back and giving me this opportunity again.

“We know of course that Celtic can never rest on past success so we are now aiming to drive forward together in the coming season as we aim to deliver again for the club and our fans.

“I thank our fans for their ongoing support, it means everything to us. I look forward to being back at Celtic Park next season when we will come together and we will strive again to bring our fans the success which that support deserves.”

Chief Executive Michael Nicholson added: “We are really pleased to keep Martin as manager. His knowledge and experience proved vital to us last season and we know his leadership will be hugely important to us going forward.

“He is someone who continues to deliver, who knows how to win and a manager we have absolute confidence in to once again drive the team through the next period.

“We have important challenges ahead and the immediate priority of everyone at the club is to ensure we are ready to tackle these with confidence and deliver success again for our supporters.”

© Imago / Action Plus

The key transfer priorities for O’Neill as Celtic manager

Celtic are keen to remain the at the summit of Scottish football for many years to come and they are also hoping to make significant improvements in Europe having struggled to make their mark in either the Champions League or Europa League in recent seasons.

Keeping hold of as many key players as possible will be one of O’Neill’s main priorities if his team wish to be successful next season, but the likes of Arne Engels, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda have also been linked with exits this summer.

Midfield maestro Engels has been the subject of bids in the region of £20m from Premier League clubs and is expected to attract further interest this summer, while Hatate is likely to move on having requested to seek pasture new after four years in Glasgow.

Strengthening a midfield with young, energetic players to complement the experience captain Callum McGregor and new recruit Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain provide could soon become a priority for Celtic.

As for Maeda, Celtic’s second-top scorer last season with 17 goals, O’Neill has already revealed that the Japan international “deserves” to make the next step in his career and is ready to leave if “he could get a chance to play in the Premier League”.

O’Neill will therefore weigh up whether to enter the market for a prolific centre-forward, if Maeda leaves, or rely on the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Junior Adamu, Tomas Cvancara, Callum Osmand and Johnny Kenny to step up for Celtic.

Reinforcements out wide may also become a priority for Celtic, as Jota is still recovering from a troublesome ACL injury, club legend James Forrest will turn 35 next month, while Michel-Ange Balikwisha is yet to make the desired impact in the first team following his £5m arrival from Royal Antwerp.