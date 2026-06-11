Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 11 Jun 2026 10:48 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 10:52

Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina will open their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Toronto on Friday night.

Qatar and Switzerland also make up Group B, so it is set to be a fascinating battle in that section to reach the knockout round of the competition.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday night.

Where is Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina being played?

The World Cup fixture between Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina will take place at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada.

It is the home stadium of MLS outfit Toronto FC, and a recent expansion has taken the capacity to just under 46,000.

How to watch Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One, with live coverage of the contest beginning at 7pm.

All 104 matches at the competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup opener will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match at this summer's competition.

What is at stake for Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina?

Canada will have home advantage in what will be the first-ever game between Les Rouges and Bosnia-Herzegovina, so history will be made on Friday night.

The Reds are competing in the finals of a World Cup for the third time, and they are aiming to progress through the group stage for the first time.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, meanwhile, overcame Wales and Italy to secure their spot at the competition through the European playoffs, and this is their second appearance in the finals, previously being eliminated in the group stage in 2014.

Group B is incredibly open, with Qatar and Switzerland also present, so there is a real chance for one or potentially both of these teams to make it to the knockout round.

> Our full preview of Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina can be found here