World Cup 2026: Argentina handed major Emiliano Martinez injury boost ahead of Algeria clash

By Ben Sully | 12 Jun 2026 20:20 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 20:51

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly been passed fit to play in Tuesday's World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria.

The Aston Villa shot-stopper suffered a finger injury in the warm-up before the Europa League final on May 20.

Martinez still played in Villa's 3-0 victory in Istanbul, but he subsequently missed the final Premier League game of the season against Manchester City.

The 33-year-old then sat out Argentina's two World Cup warm-up matches against Honduras and Iceland, offering Juan Musso and Geronimo Rulli the chance to get some game time for their country.

© Iconsport / Sandra Ruhaut

Martinez fit to start against Algeria

However, the pair are set to watch Argentina's opening game from the bench, with Gaston Edul reporting that Martinez will be fit to play against Algeria.

Martinez, who has been linked with Juventus, has passed the necessary medical tests, although he will still need to keep his finger protected.

In a further update, ESPN reports that Martinez was able to train with both gloves in Thursday's session.

The experienced goalkeeper has recently adjusted his training routine to work with just one glove.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Paredes returns to Argentina training

Like Martinez, Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes is expected to be available for Tuesday's fixture in Kansas City.

Paredes was forced to miss the friendly wins over Honduras and Iceland with a hamstring issue he sustained before he linked up with the Argentina squad.

However, Argentina will be unable to call upon Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi due to a calf injury.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has since called up new Tottenham Hotspur defender Marcos Senesi as Balerdi's replacement.