Argentina 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Can Lionel Messi's last dance lead world's best side to back-to-back titles?

Argentina have arrived in North America as the reigning world champions, chasing a feat no nation has achieved since Brazil defended the trophy back in 1962.
Sticking to a winning formula, they boast one of the most seasoned squads in the tournament, with 17 players from their Qatar 2022 triumph still on board.
At its centre, Lionel Messi is set for his sixth - and surely final - World Cup, seeking to write more history as La Albiceleste aim to become just the third team to retain the World Cup.
An accidental hero, coach Lionel Scaloni has built a dynasty since his initial interim appointment in August 2018, quietly becoming one of international football's most successful managers.
Seven years and four trophies later, a man who took the job with no senior management experience is looking to add another victory to the World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copas America, and the 2022 Finalissma win over then European champions Italy.
Argentina's three global titles place them joint second in the all-time rankings - alongside Germany and only behind Brazil's five - while greats such as Mario Kempes, Diego Maradona and Messi are all synonymous with the beautiful game's greatest show. Can they make it four by the end of July?
Argentina 2026 World Cup group and fixtures
Argentina are in Group J of the 2026 World Cup alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.
If the holders finish first, then fellow favourites France and Spain would probably stay on the opposite side of the draw until the final, while old foes England could await in the semis.
However, they must first top their group, taking nothing for granted after losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia in 2022; Algeria, ranked 28th in the world and capable of causing an upset, will surely pose similar questions on June 17.
Austria, ranked 24th, are Argentina's most tactically astute opponents and could make life uncomfortable via set-pieces and with their high press; Ralf Rangnick's system can disrupt possession-based sides, making the fixture on June 22 a potential banana skin.
Clear outsiders, Jordan are appearing at their first ever World Cup and have arrived in North America with nothing to lose; Scaloni may manage Messi's minutes carefully in the final group game if the first two have gone to plan.
Argentina: Group J fixtures2026 World Cup
|Date (BST)
|Match
|Time (BST)
|Venue
|Wednesday, June 17
|Argentina vs Algeria
|2:00am
|Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
|Monday, June 22
|Argentina vs Austria
|6:00pm
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|Sunday, June 28
|Jordan vs Argentina
|3:00am
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Argentina's possible road to the final
The best-case route from Group J takes Argentina through the last 32 against the Group H runner-up, then a possible last-16 tie versus Turkey. Regional rivals Brazil or Portugal are among the likely opponents if they get to the quarter-finals.
FIFA's seeding system places La Albiceleste in the same half of the bracket as England, so the familiar pair might meet again in the semi-finals.
France and Spain are on the opposite side of the draw and should not come into the equation until the final, which will take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19.
However, finishing second in Group J removes 'bracket protection' and brings more dangerous opponents into the mix much earlier; finishing third carries the risk of elimination if Argentina do not rank among the eight best third-placed sides.
Argentina's possible road to the finalFinal: July 19, MetLife Stadium
Jordan
32
16
Argentina 2026 World Cup squad
Scaloni announced his 26-man squad at almost the last possible moment, retaining 17 players from the 2022 World Cup winning group while adding a small cohort of fresh faces.
The most prominent omissions were Franco Mastantuono, the 18-year-old Real Madrid forward who has not hit expected heights since moving to Europe; Alejandro Garnacho, whose inconsistent form at Chelsea cost him a place on the plane; and Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, who shone brightly in last season's Europa League.
Beneficiaries included Giuliano Simeone - 23-year-old son of Albiceleste legend Diego Simeone, who has developed into a relentless winger in La Liga - and rising star Nico Paz. The latter's stylish play and sharp shooting helped Como secure a shock top-four finish in Serie A and he could soon return to Real Madrid.
Including Simeone Jr, Atletico Madrid provide no fewer than six squad members; Inter Miami also provide two, in Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. The latter only moved to MLS from Atleti last summer.
Argentina 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI
Scaloni's default structure is a flexible 4-3-3 that can shift into a diamond or even a more conventional 4-4-2 depending on the opponent and occasion.
Undisputed number one, Qatar hero Emi Martinez starts in goal, while Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico are first-choice full-backs; Cristian Romero partners either Lisandro Martinez or 132-cap veteran Nicolas Otamendi in the centre.
A midfield trio of De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez has been Argentina's preferred unit for some time, with De Paul's energy and Mac Allister's technical quality allowing Messi to operate freely.
Messi starts on the right side with licence to drift, Lautaro Martinez or Julian Alvarez will lead the line, with Thiago Almada or Paz potentially filling the final support slot.
Argentina 2026 World Cup squad depth
Scaloni's forward options provide a quality and depth that few other nations at this World Cup can match, particularly as Alvarez offers a different profile to Lautaro Martinez and they can potentially play together; Flaco Lopez is a useful bench option.
Almada has stepped into the big gap left behind by Angel Di Maria, but there are several top-notch alternatives in attacking midfield: Paz brings clever invention, while Simeone and Nico Gonzalez add direct pace and energy from wide positions.
Argentina's midfield triumvirate is essentially locked down, so Leandro Paredes provides experienced holding cover, Exequiel Palacios is a versatile deputy, and Lo Celso - who missed out on Qatar 2022 due to injury - offers technical link play.
After Leonardo Balerdi was forced to withdraw, new Tottenham Hotspur signing Marcos Senesi joins Otamendi as back-up for the starting defence. Scorer of the winning penalty in Doha, Montiel adds cover for Molina; when called upon, Barco brings relentless work rate to the left flank.
Emi Martinez may carry a minor finger injury from the Europa League final but Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso will still be consigned to the bench.
Argentina
- Striker
- Lautaro Martinez
- Alvarez
- Lopez
- Right winger
- Messi
- Paz
- Gonzalez
- Left winger
- Alvarez
- Simeone
- Almada
- Central midfielder
- De Paul
- Lo Celso
- Palacios
- Central midfielder
- Mac Allister
- Palacios
- Lo Celso
- Central midfielder
- E. Fernandez
- Paredes
- Lo Celso
- Left-back
- Tagliafico
- Barco
- Centre-back
- L. Martinez
- Otamendi
- Medina
- Centre-back
- Romero
- Otamendi
- Balerdi
- Right-back
- Molina
- Montiel
- Goalkeeper
- E. Martinez
- Rulli
- Musso
Lionel Scaloni: manager profile
First appointed head coach on an interim basis, following Jorge Sampaoli's chaotic exit after the 2018 World Cup, Scaloni was confirmed permanently in July 2019 after steering Argentina to a third-place finish at that year's Copa America.
What followed is, by any measure, one of the most successful coaching records in the history of international football: four trophies and just nine losses from 96 games, including two South American crowns and one global title.
His pragmatic approach is built on tactical flexibility and a clear capacity for man-management within a group he largely worked with at youth level. That earned him a level of trust from Messi and several others that his predecessors were never able to establish.
Trophies aside, the transition from a dysfunctional, 'high-expectation, low-delivery' collective into a cohesive and ruthless band of brothers is Scaloni's most obvious achievement.
The former Deportivo La Coruna defender prefers a 4-3-3 that shifts into a 4-4-2 or diamond, using wide players in transition and keeping a compact mid-block that his midfielders maintain with a supreme level of collective discipline.
Now standing on the verge of history, if Scaloni guides Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup, he will be the first manager to win the competition back-to-back since Italy's Vittorio Pozzo, who did so in 1934 and 1938.
Lionel Scaloni: Argentina record
August 2018 to present (all games)
Lionel Messi: Argentina's star player
Rivalling the revered Maradona as his nation's greatest-ever player, Messi holds every significant record for Argentina, and he memorably wore the armband as La Albiceleste triumphed in Qatar.
A tally of 117 goals from 199 international caps - including 13 goals from 26 World Cup appearances, across five separate tournaments - simply speaks for itself.
Still highly influential, he turns 39 on June 24 - between Argentina's second and third group games - and is finally set to sign off when this tournament ends.
His recent club output suggests an inevitable physical decline has been offset by an even sharper reading of space: 29 goals and 16 assists as Inter Miami won the MLS Cup last year, and he has showed few signs of slowing in 2026.
Muscular issues may have limited his involvement in pre-tournament preparation, but Messi's load will be deftly managed by Scaloni, as eight potential games in quick succession could prove a problem.
No longer the explosive, dazzling dribbler of his Barcelona peak, precise set-piece delivery, decision-making in tight spaces and determined leadership still make him indispensable.
Lionel MessiInter Miami • Forward • Age 38 (turns 39, June 24)
Key players to watch
Lautaro Martinez is Argentina's most lethal central striker, having finished as Serie A's Capocannoniere with 17 goals from 30 appearances despite an injury-hit campaign for Inter Milan. Inter's inspirational skipper, 'El Toro' combines pressing and penalty-box instinct, perfectly complementing Messi's roaming role.
Emi Martinez is a proven penalty expert, having saved multiple spot-kicks in the 2022 final against France. His psychological dominance of takers offers a clear advantage in shootouts, while his distribution is underrated.
Alexis Mac Allister has developed into one of Liverpool's most important players and brings both composure and technical quality to Argentina's midfield. His combination with De Paul and Fernandez is the central hub of La Albiceleste.
Julian Alvarez is valuably versatile and his off-the-ball work also has direct benefits for Messi. A transfer target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, his movement across the front line, pressing of opposition defenders and ability to arrive into the box from out wide give Argentina another major threat.
Nico Paz could announce himself to a global audience during this tournament. His silky left-footed playmaking at Como - where he drove the Lombardy club to Champions League qualification last season - drew bids from across Europe, but a return to Real Madrid is on the cards. May prove a significant impact player from the bench.
Argentina 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses
Argentina recent form under Lionel Scaloni
Argentina's form across 12 games leading into the tournament shows nine wins and one draw alongside two losses, both of which came in CONMEBOL qualifying matches.
Of course, last year's memorable 4-1 win over Brazil in Buenos Aires was the defining performance of their South American campaign, reasserting La Albiceleste's dominance over their old rivals.
Subsequently, a comfortable run of pre-tournament friendlies have boosted confidence but were perhaps not the most taxing schedule for a squad of such quality.
Preparation games against Mauritania, Zambia, Honduras and Iceland inevitably produced consecutive wins, with 12 goals scored and just one conceded.
Argentina form: Last 12 games under Scaloni
Argentina World Cup record
Argentina have appeared at 18 World Cups since the inaugural tournament in Uruguay in 1930, winning the competition three times.
First, on home soil in 1978, when Kempes was the tournament's top scorer; then at Mexico '86, where Maradona's performances still stand as the most dominant individual contribution in the competition's long history; and again in 2022.
The latter final against France - which ended 3-3 after extra time before La Albiceleste won 4-2 on penalties - is widely considered one of the best international matches of all time.
For Argentina, it completed a redemption arc that began with defeat to Germany in the 2014 decider, while capping off Messi's incredible career.
Argentina: World Cup record1930 to present
|Year
|Host
|Result
|P
|GF
|GA
|Notable
|1930
|Uruguay
|Runners-up
|5
|18
|9
|Lost 4-2 to Uruguay in the first final
|1934
|Italy
|First round
|1
|2
|3
|Lost to Sweden 3-2, first-round exit
|1938
|France
|Withdrew
|n/a
|1950
|Brazil
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1954
|Switzerland
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1958
|Sweden
|Group stage
|3
|5
|10
|6-1 defeat to Czechoslovakia
|1962
|Chile
|Group stage
|3
|2
|3
|Eliminated in group stage
|1966
|England
|Quarterfinals
|4
|4
|2
|Antonio Rattin sent off vs England QF
|1970
|Mexico
|Did not qualify
|n/a
|1974
|West Germany
|Second round
|5
|7
|5
|Failed to advance from second round
|1978
|Argentina
|Winners
|7
|15
|4
|Kempes six goals; beat Netherlands 3-1 AET in final
|1982
|Spain
|Second round
|5
|8
|6
|Maradona sent off; eliminated by Brazil and Italy
|1986
|Mexico
|Winners
|7
|14
|5
|Maradona: Hand of God and Goal of the Century
|1990
|Italy
|Runners-up
|7
|5
|4
|Lost to Germany 1-0 in tense final
|1994
|USA
|Round of 16
|4
|6
|3
|Maradona banned; lost to Romania in R16
|1998
|France
|Quarterfinals
|5
|9
|5
|Lost to Netherlands on pens in QF
|2002
|Japan / South Korea
|Group stage
|3
|2
|2
|Defending South American champions; shock group exit
|2006
|Germany
|Quarterfinals
|5
|11
|3
|Lost to hosts Germany on pens in QF; Messi's first WC
|2010
|South Africa
|Quarterfinals
|5
|14
|6
|Lost to Germany 4-0 in QF; Maradona as manager
|2014
|Brazil
|Runners-up
|7
|8
|4
|Lost to Germany 1-0 AET in final; Messi Golden Ball
|2018
|Russia
|Round of 16
|4
|6
|5
|Lost 4-3 to France; Mbappe scored twice
|2022
|Qatar
|Winners
|7
|15
|8
|Messi seven goals; won on pens vs France after 3-3 AET
|2026
|USA / Canada / Mexico
|TBD
|June 17 to July 19, 2026
How Argentina qualified for the 2026 World Cup
Argentina qualified by finishing first in the marathon CONMEBOL round-robin, a single 10-team table in which all sides play each other home and away across 18 games.
Collecting 38 points from 12 wins and two draws confirmed their place at the World Cup; the deal was sealed in March 2025, following Bolivia's draw with Uruguay.
Their standout result was an historic 4-1 win over Brazil at Estadio Mas Monumental - the biggest qualifying victory over their bitterest foes. An earlier 1-0 away win also made Argentina the first side to beat Brazil both home and away in the same South American campaign.
Messi claimed the CONMEBOL qualifying golden boot with eight goals, including a two-goal farewell performance against Venezuela, which he confirmed was his last competitive international on home turf.
Argentina World Cup qualifying key resultsW12 D2 L4
|September 2024
|Brazil vs Argentina (A)
|1-0
|October 2024
|Argentina vs Bolivia (H)
|6-0
|March 21, 2025
|Paraguay vs Argentina (A)
|1-0
|March 26, 2025
|Argentina vs Brazil (H)
|4-1
|September 4, 2025
|Argentina vs Venezuela (H)
|3-0
|September 9, 2025
|Ecuador vs Argentina (A)
|1-0
Argentina 2026 World Cup prediction
Drawn against relatively modest opponents, Argentina will serenely advance from Group J if Scaloni's preparations all go to plan.
Anything can happen in the knockout rounds, but a quarter-final versus Brazil or Portugal could be on the cards. That might represent the first game where La Albiceleste face opponents capable of causing them serious problems over 90-plus minutes.
Still, their teak-tough mentality and stellar record in elimination games under Scaloni gives them very strong credentials.
Recent history suggests Argentina are the most likely South American representative in the final, particularly if Messi can play at somewhere close to his best.
However, overcoming more energetic European favourites - such as France, England or Spain - may just prove a bridge too far.