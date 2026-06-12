Argentina 2026 World Cup preview: Squad, fixtures and prediction | Can Lionel Messi's last dance lead world's best side to back-to-back titles?

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Jun 2026 10:14

At a Glance Manager: Lionel Scaloni: appointed August 2018, four major trophies including the 2022 World Cup Fixtures: Algeria (June 17, Kansas City), Austria (June 22, Arlington) and Jordan (June 28, Arlington) Qualifying record: P18 W12 D2 L4, GF 31 GA 10 (CONMEBOL, first place) Star player: Lionel Messi: 116 goals (13 at the World Cup) from 198 international appearances; turns 39 during the tournament Our prediction: Semi-finals minimum; title contenders if Messi can stay fit

Argentina have arrived in North America as the reigning world champions, chasing a feat no nation has achieved since Brazil defended the trophy back in 1962.

Sticking to a winning formula, they boast one of the most seasoned squads in the tournament, with 17 players from their Qatar 2022 triumph still on board.

At its centre, Lionel Messi is set for his sixth - and surely final - World Cup, seeking to write more history as La Albiceleste aim to become just the third team to retain the World Cup.

An accidental hero, coach Lionel Scaloni has built a dynasty since his initial interim appointment in August 2018, quietly becoming one of international football's most successful managers.

Seven years and four trophies later, a man who took the job with no senior management experience is looking to add another victory to the World Cup, the 2021 and 2024 Copas America, and the 2022 Finalissma win over then European champions Italy.

Argentina's three global titles place them joint second in the all-time rankings - alongside Germany and only behind Brazil's five - while greats such as Mario Kempes, Diego Maradona and Messi are all synonymous with the beautiful game's greatest show. Can they make it four by the end of July?

Argentina 2026 World Cup group and fixtures

© Imago

Argentina are in Group J of the 2026 World Cup alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

If the holders finish first, then fellow favourites France and Spain would probably stay on the opposite side of the draw until the final, while old foes England could await in the semis.

However, they must first top their group, taking nothing for granted after losing their opening game to Saudi Arabia in 2022; Algeria, ranked 28th in the world and capable of causing an upset, will surely pose similar questions on June 17.

Austria, ranked 24th, are Argentina's most tactically astute opponents and could make life uncomfortable via set-pieces and with their high press; Ralf Rangnick's system can disrupt possession-based sides, making the fixture on June 22 a potential banana skin.

Clear outsiders, Jordan are appearing at their first ever World Cup and have arrived in North America with nothing to lose; Scaloni may manage Messi's minutes carefully in the final group game if the first two have gone to plan.

Argentina: Group J fixtures 2026 World Cup Date (BST) Match Time (BST) Venue Wednesday, June 17 Argentina vs Algeria 2:00am Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Monday, June 22 Argentina vs Austria 6:00pm AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Sunday, June 28 Jordan vs Argentina 3:00am AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Argentina's possible road to the final

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

The best-case route from Group J takes Argentina through the last 32 against the Group H runner-up, then a possible last-16 tie versus Turkey. Regional rivals Brazil or Portugal are among the likely opponents if they get to the quarter-finals.

FIFA's seeding system places La Albiceleste in the same half of the bracket as England, so the familiar pair might meet again in the semi-finals.

France and Spain are on the opposite side of the draw and should not come into the equation until the final, which will take place at MetLife Stadium on July 19.

However, finishing second in Group J removes 'bracket protection' and brings more dangerous opponents into the mix much earlier; finishing third carries the risk of elimination if Argentina do not rank among the eight best third-placed sides.

Argentina's possible road to the final Final: July 19, MetLife Stadium Groups Group Stage Algeria, Austria,

Jordan R of

32 Round of 32 vs Group H runners-up Last

16 Last 16 vs Turkey QF Quarter-final vs Brazil or Portugal SF Semi-final vs England Final Final vs France/Spain Best case Top Group J, beat Group H runners-up in the last 32, then one of several potential opponents in the next round. Face Brazil or Portugal in the quarter-finals and England in the semis before featuring in another final on July 19 Worst case Finish second in Group J and lose bracket protection, bringing France, Spain or other top seeds into play much earlier. Finish third and risk group-stage elimination. Fourth place is simply unthinkable

Argentina 2026 World Cup squad

© Imago

Scaloni announced his 26-man squad at almost the last possible moment, retaining 17 players from the 2022 World Cup winning group while adding a small cohort of fresh faces.

The most prominent omissions were Franco Mastantuono, the 18-year-old Real Madrid forward who has not hit expected heights since moving to Europe; Alejandro Garnacho, whose inconsistent form at Chelsea cost him a place on the plane; and Aston Villa's Emi Buendia, who shone brightly in last season's Europa League.

Beneficiaries included Giuliano Simeone - 23-year-old son of Albiceleste legend Diego Simeone, who has developed into a relentless winger in La Liga - and rising star Nico Paz. The latter's stylish play and sharp shooting helped Como secure a shock top-four finish in Serie A and he could soon return to Real Madrid.

Including Simeone Jr, Atletico Madrid provide no fewer than six squad members; Inter Miami also provide two, in Messi and Rodrigo De Paul. The latter only moved to MLS from Atleti last summer.

Argentina: official 2026 World Cup squad Goalkeepers (3) Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Marseille), Juan Musso (Atletico Madrid) Defenders (8) Gonzalo Montiel (River Plate), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Senesi (Tottenham Hotspur), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Facundo Medina (Marseille), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon) Midfielders (7) Leandro Paredes (Boca Juniors), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Valentin Barco (Strasbourg) Forwards (8) Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Nicolas Paz (Como), Thiago Almada (Atletico Madrid), Nicolas Gonzalez (Atletico Madrid), Julian Alvarez (Atletico Madrid), Giuliano Simeone (Atletico Madrid), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Jose Manuel Lopez (Palmeiras)

Argentina 2026 World Cup predicted starting XI

Scaloni's default structure is a flexible 4-3-3 that can shift into a diamond or even a more conventional 4-4-2 depending on the opponent and occasion.

Undisputed number one, Qatar hero Emi Martinez starts in goal, while Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico are first-choice full-backs; Cristian Romero partners either Lisandro Martinez or 132-cap veteran Nicolas Otamendi in the centre.

A midfield trio of De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez has been Argentina's preferred unit for some time, with De Paul's energy and Mac Allister's technical quality allowing Messi to operate freely.

Messi starts on the right side with licence to drift, Lautaro Martinez or Julian Alvarez will lead the line, with Thiago Almada or Paz potentially filling the final support slot.

Predicted starting XI Argentina 4-3-3 Lautaro Martinez Messi Almada De Paul Mac Allister E.Fernandez Tagliafico Lisandro Martinez Romero Molina E.Martinez ST Lautaro Martinez RW Messi LW Alvarez CM De Paul CM Mac Allister CM E. Fernandez LB Tagliafico CB L. Martinez CB Romero RB Molina GK E. Martinez

Argentina 2026 World Cup squad depth

Scaloni's forward options provide a quality and depth that few other nations at this World Cup can match, particularly as Alvarez offers a different profile to Lautaro Martinez and they can potentially play together; Flaco Lopez is a useful bench option.

Almada has stepped into the big gap left behind by Angel Di Maria, but there are several top-notch alternatives in attacking midfield: Paz brings clever invention, while Simeone and Nico Gonzalez add direct pace and energy from wide positions.

Argentina's midfield triumvirate is essentially locked down, so Leandro Paredes provides experienced holding cover, Exequiel Palacios is a versatile deputy, and Lo Celso - who missed out on Qatar 2022 due to injury - offers technical link play.

After Leonardo Balerdi was forced to withdraw, new Tottenham Hotspur signing Marcos Senesi joins Otamendi as back-up for the starting defence. Scorer of the winning penalty in Doha, Montiel adds cover for Molina; when called upon, Barco brings relentless work rate to the left flank.

Emi Martinez may carry a minor finger injury from the Europa League final but Geronimo Rulli and Juan Musso will still be consigned to the bench.

Squad depth chart Argentina LA. Martinez Alvarez Lopez Messi Paz Gonzalez AlMADA Simeone Alvarez De Paul Lo Celso Palacios Mac Allister Palacios Lo Celso E.Fernandez Paredes Lo Celso Tagliafico Barco LI. Martinez Senesi Medina Romero Otamendi Molina Montiel E.Martinez Rulli Musso Striker Lautaro Martinez Alvarez Lopez Right winger Messi Paz Gonzalez Left winger Alvarez Simeone Almada Central midfielder De Paul Lo Celso Palacios Central midfielder Mac Allister Palacios Lo Celso Central midfielder E. Fernandez Paredes Lo Celso Left-back Tagliafico Barco Centre-back L. Martinez Otamendi Medina Centre-back Romero Otamendi Balerdi Right-back Molina Montiel Goalkeeper E. Martinez Rulli Musso

Lionel Scaloni: manager profile

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

First appointed head coach on an interim basis, following Jorge Sampaoli's chaotic exit after the 2018 World Cup, Scaloni was confirmed permanently in July 2019 after steering Argentina to a third-place finish at that year's Copa America.

What followed is, by any measure, one of the most successful coaching records in the history of international football: four trophies and just nine losses from 96 games, including two South American crowns and one global title.

His pragmatic approach is built on tactical flexibility and a clear capacity for man-management within a group he largely worked with at youth level. That earned him a level of trust from Messi and several others that his predecessors were never able to establish.

Trophies aside, the transition from a dysfunctional, 'high-expectation, low-delivery' collective into a cohesive and ruthless band of brothers is Scaloni's most obvious achievement.

The former Deportivo La Coruna defender prefers a 4-3-3 that shifts into a 4-4-2 or diamond, using wide players in transition and keeping a compact mid-block that his midfielders maintain with a supreme level of collective discipline.

Now standing on the verge of history, if Scaloni guides Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup, he will be the first manager to win the competition back-to-back since Italy's Vittorio Pozzo, who did so in 1934 and 1938.

Lionel Scaloni: Argentina record August 2018 to present (all games) 96 games 96 Played 69 Won 18 Drawn 9 Lost 71.9% Win rate

Lionel Messi: Argentina's star player

© Imago

Rivalling the revered Maradona as his nation's greatest-ever player, Messi holds every significant record for Argentina, and he memorably wore the armband as La Albiceleste triumphed in Qatar.

A tally of 117 goals from 199 international caps - including 13 goals from 26 World Cup appearances, across five separate tournaments - simply speaks for itself.

Still highly influential, he turns 39 on June 24 - between Argentina's second and third group games - and is finally set to sign off when this tournament ends.

His recent club output suggests an inevitable physical decline has been offset by an even sharper reading of space: 29 goals and 16 assists as Inter Miami won the MLS Cup last year, and he has showed few signs of slowing in 2026.

Muscular issues may have limited his involvement in pre-tournament preparation, but Messi's load will be deftly managed by Scaloni, as eight potential games in quick succession could prove a problem.

No longer the explosive, dazzling dribbler of his Barcelona peak, precise set-piece delivery, decision-making in tight spaces and determined leadership still make him indispensable.

Star Player Lionel Messi Inter Miami • Forward • Age 38 (turns 39, June 24) Captain 117 International goals 199 International caps 13 World Cup goals 26 World Cup appearances 29 MLS goals 2025 16 MLS assists 2025

Key players to watch

© Imago

Lautaro Martinez is Argentina's most lethal central striker, having finished as Serie A's Capocannoniere with 17 goals from 30 appearances despite an injury-hit campaign for Inter Milan. Inter's inspirational skipper, 'El Toro' combines pressing and penalty-box instinct, perfectly complementing Messi's roaming role.

Emi Martinez is a proven penalty expert, having saved multiple spot-kicks in the 2022 final against France. His psychological dominance of takers offers a clear advantage in shootouts, while his distribution is underrated.

Alexis Mac Allister has developed into one of Liverpool's most important players and brings both composure and technical quality to Argentina's midfield. His combination with De Paul and Fernandez is the central hub of La Albiceleste.

Julian Alvarez is valuably versatile and his off-the-ball work also has direct benefits for Messi. A transfer target for both Barcelona and Real Madrid, his movement across the front line, pressing of opposition defenders and ability to arrive into the box from out wide give Argentina another major threat.

Nico Paz could announce himself to a global audience during this tournament. His silky left-footed playmaking at Como - where he drove the Lombardy club to Champions League qualification last season - drew bids from across Europe, but a return to Real Madrid is on the cards. May prove a significant impact player from the bench.

Argentina 2026 World Cup strengths and weaknesses

Argentina: strengths and weaknesses Strengths Experience: Most of this year's squad members were part of the 2022 winning team, giving Argentina more shared knockout experience than any other side in the tournament. Scaloni has demonstrated across consecutive major finals that he manages the pressure of knockout football exceptionally well Messi effect: Even in his late 30s, the aura, leadership and set-piece delivery of perhaps the game's greatest ever player gives Argentina an edge. After an uncertain start, his record of 13 World Cup goals confirms an ability to produce decisive moments at the most important moments Penalty excellence: Emi Martinez is surely the best penalty-saving goalkeeper at this tournament; his record from the 2022 final and the Copa America victories gives Argentina an advantage in any shootout, which the expanded knockout format makes a more likely outcome Midfield quality: The Mac Allister-De Paul-Fernandez triumvirate is the most cohesive and settled central midfield unit in the tournament; they understand each other's positioning at a level that comes only from consistent shared playing time across multiple major tournaments Seeding advantage: Topping Group J would keep France and Spain off Argentina's path until the final and positions England as the most likely semi-final opponents Weaknesses Ageing core: While an experienced group is a strength in knockout football, their collective age profile is among the highest in the tournament; Messi (38), Otamendi (37), Tagliafico (33) and Paredes (31) all face the physical demands of a potentially eight-game run in the North American heat of June and July Full-back depth: Molina and Tagliafico are competent starters but neither ranks among the elite full-backs at this tournament; the supporting cast at right-back (Montiel) and left-back (Barco) might be exposed against sides that attack wide areas aggressively Messi dependency: The reliance on one player for the most important creative moments is structurally risky; if Messi is injured, rested or marked out of a game, alternative match-winning creative options must step up Young talent absent: The omission of Mastantuono and Garnacho means Argentina did not call up their most dynamic young forwards. That could cost them if such energy and directness are needed in the later rounds to compensate for the physical decline of older squad members Group-stage vulnerability: The 2022 tournament showed Argentina can lose a group game to opponents ranked significantly below them; so, victory in this year's opener against Algeria cannot be considered a done deal

Argentina recent form under Lionel Scaloni

© Imago / NurPhoto

Argentina's form across 12 games leading into the tournament shows nine wins and one draw alongside two losses, both of which came in CONMEBOL qualifying matches.

Of course, last year's memorable 4-1 win over Brazil in Buenos Aires was the defining performance of their South American campaign, reasserting La Albiceleste's dominance over their old rivals.

Subsequently, a comfortable run of pre-tournament friendlies have boosted confidence but were perhaps not the most taxing schedule for a squad of such quality.

Preparation games against Mauritania, Zambia, Honduras and Iceland inevitably produced consecutive wins, with 12 goals scored and just one conceded.

Argentina form: Last 12 games under Scaloni L W D W L W W W W W W W 9 Won 1 Drawn 2 Lost 75% Win rate Argentina 4-1 Brazil Ecuador 1-0 (away L) Argentina 5-0 Zambia Argentina 3-0 Iceland

Argentina World Cup record

© Imago

Argentina have appeared at 18 World Cups since the inaugural tournament in Uruguay in 1930, winning the competition three times.

First, on home soil in 1978, when Kempes was the tournament's top scorer; then at Mexico '86, where Maradona's performances still stand as the most dominant individual contribution in the competition's long history; and again in 2022.

The latter final against France - which ended 3-3 after extra time before La Albiceleste won 4-2 on penalties - is widely considered one of the best international matches of all time.

For Argentina, it completed a redemption arc that began with defeat to Germany in the 2014 decider, while capping off Messi's incredible career.

Argentina: World Cup record 1930 to present Argentina all-time World Cup results by year Year Host Result P GF GA Notable 1930 Uruguay Runners-up 5 18 9 Lost 4-2 to Uruguay in the first final 1934 Italy First round 1 2 3 Lost to Sweden 3-2, first-round exit 1938 France Withdrew n/a 1950 Brazil Did not qualify n/a 1954 Switzerland Did not qualify n/a 1958 Sweden Group stage 3 5 10 6-1 defeat to Czechoslovakia 1962 Chile Group stage 3 2 3 Eliminated in group stage 1966 England Quarterfinals 4 4 2 Antonio Rattin sent off vs England QF 1970 Mexico Did not qualify n/a 1974 West Germany Second round 5 7 5 Failed to advance from second round 1978 Argentina Winners 7 15 4 Kempes six goals; beat Netherlands 3-1 AET in final 1982 Spain Second round 5 8 6 Maradona sent off; eliminated by Brazil and Italy 1986 Mexico Winners 7 14 5 Maradona: Hand of God and Goal of the Century 1990 Italy Runners-up 7 5 4 Lost to Germany 1-0 in tense final 1994 USA Round of 16 4 6 3 Maradona banned; lost to Romania in R16 1998 France Quarterfinals 5 9 5 Lost to Netherlands on pens in QF 2002 Japan / South Korea Group stage 3 2 2 Defending South American champions; shock group exit 2006 Germany Quarterfinals 5 11 3 Lost to hosts Germany on pens in QF; Messi's first WC 2010 South Africa Quarterfinals 5 14 6 Lost to Germany 4-0 in QF; Maradona as manager 2014 Brazil Runners-up 7 8 4 Lost to Germany 1-0 AET in final; Messi Golden Ball 2018 Russia Round of 16 4 6 5 Lost 4-3 to France; Mbappe scored twice 2022 Qatar Winners 7 15 8 Messi seven goals; won on pens vs France after 3-3 AET 2026 USA / Canada / Mexico TBD June 17 to July 19, 2026

How Argentina qualified for the 2026 World Cup

© Imago

Argentina qualified by finishing first in the marathon CONMEBOL round-robin, a single 10-team table in which all sides play each other home and away across 18 games.

Collecting 38 points from 12 wins and two draws confirmed their place at the World Cup; the deal was sealed in March 2025, following Bolivia's draw with Uruguay.

Their standout result was an historic 4-1 win over Brazil at Estadio Mas Monumental - the biggest qualifying victory over their bitterest foes. An earlier 1-0 away win also made Argentina the first side to beat Brazil both home and away in the same South American campaign.

Messi claimed the CONMEBOL qualifying golden boot with eight goals, including a two-goal farewell performance against Venezuela, which he confirmed was his last competitive international on home turf.

Argentina World Cup qualifying key results W12 D2 L4 September 2024 Brazil vs Argentina (A) 1-0 October 2024 Argentina vs Bolivia (H) 6-0 March 21, 2025 Paraguay vs Argentina (A) 1-0 March 26, 2025 Argentina vs Brazil (H) 4-1 September 4, 2025 Argentina vs Venezuela (H) 3-0 September 9, 2025 Ecuador vs Argentina (A) 1-0

Argentina 2026 World Cup prediction

© Iconsport / Cody Grubbs, Sipa USA, SUSA

Drawn against relatively modest opponents, Argentina will serenely advance from Group J if Scaloni's preparations all go to plan.

Anything can happen in the knockout rounds, but a quarter-final versus Brazil or Portugal could be on the cards. That might represent the first game where La Albiceleste face opponents capable of causing them serious problems over 90-plus minutes.

Still, their teak-tough mentality and stellar record in elimination games under Scaloni gives them very strong credentials.

Recent history suggests Argentina are the most likely South American representative in the final, particularly if Messi can play at somewhere close to his best.

However, overcoming more energetic European favourites - such as France, England or Spain - may just prove a bridge too far.

Sports Mole Prediction Runners-up Argentina have the squad, tournament experience and Messi's final chapter as motivation, so could go all the way once again. Yet, meeting fitter, fresher European opponents in the decider may push a second consecutive title just out of reach. Best case: World Cup winners Prediction: Runners-up Top scorer tip: Lautaro Martinez

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