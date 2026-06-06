World Cup 2026 Group J preview: Prediction, teams, rankings, key fixture, star players

By Aishat Akanni | 06 Jun 2026 15:03 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 15:08

Group J is built around one unmissable storyline: can Lionel Messi lead Argentina to back-to-back World Cup titles?

Defending champions Argentina headline a group that also features Algeria’s emotional return after a 12-year absence, Austria’s first World Cup appearance since 1998, and Jordan’s debut on the global stage.

Here, Sports Mole provides an in-depth preview for Group J of the 2026 World Cup, including predicted standings and every nation’s key player.

World Cup 2026 Group J: Argentina

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

FIFA ranking: 3

No nation has retained the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, and Argentina arrive in North America attempting to break that 64-year drought.

Lionel Scaloni’s side topped CONMEBOL qualifying to secure automatic passage to the tournament, and their squad carries 17 survivors from the Qatar 2022 winning roster, providing a continuity that few rivals can match.

Scaloni is the only Argentine head coach to have won both the World Cup and the Copa America, having claimed the latter in 2021 and 2024.

Pre-tournament preparations have not been without concern - Lionel Messi suffered a hamstring scare in the lead-up to the squad announcement, but Scaloni confirmed the injury was “not that bad” and the captain was included in the final 26-man selection.

Argentina open Group J against Algeria in Kansas City on June 17, before facing Austria in Dallas on June 22 and closing out against Jordan, also in Dallas, on June 28.

Argentina star player: Lionel Messi

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

At 38, Messi competes in a record sixth World Cup and needs only one goal to surpass Gabriel Batistuta’s tally and become Argentina’s all-time leading men’s World Cup scorer outright.

The Inter Miami captain was the heartbeat of the Qatar triumph - providing 7 goals and 3 assists across seven matches - and his fitness will dictate how far the defending champions go in North America.

World Cup 2026 Group J: Algeria

© Iconsport / SUSA

FIFA ranking: 28

Algeria’s return to the World Cup is 12 years in the making, their absence from Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022 having placed significant pressure on this generation to deliver.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side were dominant in CAF qualifying, winning Group G ahead of Uganda after sustaining just one defeat - a loss to Guinea that ultimately proved irrelevant and arriving as the continent’s fourth-ranked side.

Their 2014 precedent offers genuine cause for optimism. On that occasion, the Desert Foxes reached the last 16 as group runners-up behind Belgium, before forcing eventual champions Germany into extra time before succumbing 2-1.

The squad blend experienced European-based players with a promising younger generation, including Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Ibrahim Maza, who has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

One notable selection is goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, who represents the Algerian-born contingent at the heart of this squad and will make his World Cup debut.

Algeria star player: Riyad Mahrez

© Imago

With 114 caps and 38 international goals, Riyad Mahrez arrives at what he has described as his final World Cup.

The Al-Ahli winger, who claimed Premier League and Champions League titles during his time at Manchester City, managed 4 goals and 9 assists across 27 Saudi Pro League appearances in 2025-26.

At 35, his creative output remains Algeria’s primary attacking mechanism, and his reading of the game could prove the difference in the tight group-stage battles that tend to define World Cup football.

World Cup 2026 Group J: Austria

© Imago / Yigit Orme

FIFA ranking: 24

Austria have not appeared at a World Cup since France 1998, and the gap in experience at football’s top table makes their return all the more significant.

Ralf Rangnick’s side qualified by winning UEFA Group H, only losing a match, with the campaign’s highlight a 10-0 demolition of San Marino - a result in which Marko Arnautovic scored four times, establishing Austria as one of the more coherent European sides heading to North America.

Their squad is heavily drawn from the German Bundesliga, with 14 players plying their trade in Germany’s top flight.

However, Austria suffered a blow before the tournament when Christoph Baumgartner was ruled out with a thigh injury sustained ahead of the 1-0 friendly win over Tunisia, and Rangnick has opted against calling up a replacement.

Austria open against Jordan in Santa Clara on June 17, face Argentina in Dallas on June 22, and close out against Algeria in Kansas City on June 28 in what is likely to be the decisive fixture for second place in the group.

Austria star player: David Alaba

© Imago / Yigit Orme

The former Real Madrid defender captains Austria with 113 caps of international experience and has won the Champions League four times - twice with Bayern Munich, twice with Madrid.

A long-term knee injury limited his appearances at club level in recent seasons, but Alaba has been passed fit and selected, and his ability to organise a defence and drive forward with authority remains central to how Rangnick wants his team to function.

At 33, this is almost certainly his only World Cup, a motivation that should be visible every time Austria take to the pitch.

World Cup 2026 Group J: Jordan

© Imago / Russian Look

FIFA ranking: 63

After more than ten failed qualification attempts, Jordan make their debut at the World Cup having earned their place through genuine merit.

Jamal Sellami’s side finished second in AFC third-round Group B - behind South Korea on 16 points - having won four, drawn four, and lost just two of their 10 qualifying matches.

The campaign’s defining moment came when Ali Olwan’s hat-trick in the 3-0 victory over Oman last June, coupled with South Korea's win over Iraq.

Jordan’s qualifying run followed a breakout 2023 AFC Asian Cup campaign in which they reached the final for the first time, losing to Qatar.

That result announced them as a serious presence within Asian football and set the template for what this squad is capable of at its best: organised, disciplined, and with creative quality in the final third, capable of unsettling better-resourced opposition.

Yazan Al-Naimat’s absence is a significant blow - the striker ruptured his ACL in December and could not make the squad, but Sellami still has 13 home-based players in his 26-man selection, a level of familiarity within the group that could prove valuable at a tournament where cohesion often matters as much as individual quality.

Jordan star player: Musa Al-Taamari

© Imago

Rennes winger Musa Al-Taamari is the player Jordanian football has been built around for this generation.

Al-Taamari posted 7 goals and 11 assists across 36 appearances in 2025-26 and has been described within Jordan as the nation’s most important footballer.

Also known as the “Jordanian Messi”, the forward needs 10 more international goals to equal former teammate Hamza Al-Dardour’s all-time Jordanian scoring record, providing personal motivation on top of the collective ambition of writing history at the country’s first World Cup.



World Cup 2026 Group J key fixture: Algeria vs. Austria

The Argentina question is largely settled before a ball is kicked. The decisive contest will be the June 28 meeting between Algeria and Austria in Kansas City, with both sides likely to need a result to secure progression.

Algeria carry the attacking threat - Mahrez, Maza, and Mohamed Amoura, who top-scored in CAF qualifying with 10 goals - while Austria offer structural rigour under Rangnick and the big-game experience of Alaba.

The team that wins this fixture will almost certainly claim second place in the group.

You can find a full list of World Cup 2026 fixtures here, as well as a list of the best World Cup betting sites to use throughout the tournament.

World Cup 2026 Group J prediction

Argentina are in a group that should allow them to progress comfortably, with three opponents each facing the tournament from different angles of inexperience at this level. The more intriguing fight is for second, where Austria’s organisation and Algeria’s attacking quality represent a genuinely difficult call.

Austria’s 28-year absence from the tournament is offset by the depth of Bundesliga experience within their squad, and Rangnick’s tactical clarity provides a foundation Algeria will find difficult to break down.

That Austria edge in structure, however, may be cancelled out by Algeria’s superior attacking personnel - and the emotional charge of returning after 12 years away should not be underestimated.

Jordan will aim to take points from at least one match and make their debut one that the country remembers. Producing the kind of result that would see them through, however, would represent one of the tournament’s great surprises.

Fancy casting your own predictions for the World Cup? Check out our interactive World Cup bracket tool here.