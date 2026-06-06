Sunday's World Cup warm-up predictions and previews including Argentina vs Honduras, and Morocco vs Norway

By Freddie Cotton | 06 Jun 2026 18:00 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 18:00

Today's international friendly predictions feature some standout matches including the likes of Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Honduras and Erling Haaland's Norway vs Morocco.

© Imago / ANP

Curacao will round off their preparations for the 2026 World Cup when they welcome Caribbean neighbours Aruba to Stadion Ergilio Hato for an international friendly on Saturday.

The two sides last met in June 2024 during the World Cup qualifying campaign, when Curacao recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory away from home.

We say: Curacao 2-0 Aruba

Curacao may have lost their last three matches, but the gulf in quality between the two squads remains significant, with Dick Advocaat's side boasting greater experience, depth and individual talent across the pitch.

Aruba have shown encouraging signs in recent months, yet the World Cup-bound hosts should have enough firepower and motivation to return to winning ways with a comfortable victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Curacao vs. Aruba, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Playing the first of two warm-up matches ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Argentina clash with Honduras at Kyle Field in Texas on Saturday night for an international friendly.

La Albiceleste are beginning preparations as they seek to become only the third side in history to retain their global crown after winning the Qatar edition in December 2022.

We say: Argentina 4-1 Honduras

Despite missing the excellence of Messi, Argentina should be too strong for Honduras in Texas this weekend.

La Albiceleste are likely to rack up the goals against La Bicolor, who are still reeling from their qualification heartbreak in November.

> Click here to read our full preview for Argentina vs. Honduras, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Bildbyran

Kosovo and Andorra will clash at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri in an international friendly match on Sunday night.

Both the hosts and visitors failed to qualify for the World Cup, leaving this meeting as a warm-up ahead of the Nations League.

We say: Kosovo 2-1 Andorra

Kosovo have a formidable record at their home ground, and although Andorra will be boosted from their recent win, the hosts should secure the victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Kosovo vs. Andorra, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Grubisic

Finishing preparations for a landmark World Cup campaign, Croatia will host neighbours Slovenia in their last pre-finals friendly on Sunday.

Marking 30 years since their major tournament debut, the consistent overachievers are bound for North America, so they will want to post a morale-raising win.

We say: Croatia 1-0 Slovenia

Only lacking a reliable striker, Croatia are a class above their neighbours in every other department.

While results in pre-tournament friendlies are rarely significant, the hosts also want to leave for the World Cup with a first win in three games.

> Click here to read our full preview for Croatia vs. Slovenia, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Stepping up their World Cup preparations in the United States, Morocco and Norway clash at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey for an international friendly on Sunday afternoon.

The Atlas Lions are protecting an unbeaten run which stretches back into 2025, whilst Landslaget are high on confidence following an excellent qualification campaign.

We say: Morocco 1-1 Norway

Both potential surprise packages of the upcoming World Cup, there should be plenty of mutual respect between Morocco and Norway in New Jersey this weekend.

With the two teams adapting to the challenging North American conditions, we are expecting a lowkey draw on Sunday afternoon ahead of the real excitement next week.

> Click here to read our full preview for Morocco vs. Norway, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Brazil Photo Press

Ecuador's final friendly game before the play at the World Cup will take place against Guatemala on Sunday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in the USA.

With the Ecuadorians set to take on Ivory Coast in their first group match on June 15, this weekend's clash with Guatemala will be key preparation ahead of that fixture.

We say: Ecuador 1-0 Guatemala

Though Ecuador have not been the most exciting team in the world to watch, their resilience will make it difficult for Guatemala to gain a foothold.

Ecuador will likely come through their challenge on Sunday unscathed, though the game will almost certainly be low scoring.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ecuador vs. Guatemala, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Colombia and Jordan conclude their preparations for the 2026 World Cup with an international friendly on Sunday night.

This is just the second-ever meeting between the nations, the first taking place almost 12 years to the day when Colombia won 3-0 in Buenos Aires.

We say: Colombia 3-1 Jordan

With Jordan suffering a comprehensive defeat to Switzerland, they need a positive response if they are to be taken seriously at the World Cup. However, we can only see a convincing win for Colombia, even if they may fail to keep a clean sheet.

> Click here to read our full preview for Colombia vs. Jordan, including team news and possible lineups