Preview: Australia vs Curacao - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 29 Mar 2026 22:34

Victory over Curacao on Tuesday could see host nation Australia emerge champions of their group as both sides square off at AAMI Park in their final outing of the 2026 FIFA Series, with the friendly tournament also serving as timely preparation ahead of the World Cup in June.

The Socceroos sit second in their ‘pre-arranged’ section behind leaders China on goal difference, while the Blue Wave prop up the bracket and must also secure maximum points to keep their own hopes of topping the series alive.

Match preview

The 2026 FIFA cross-continental friendly tournament is split into multiple mini-brackets, each producing a winner after two rounds of matches, with every section contested either through pre-arranged fixtures or a final-four knockout setup.

While the latter follows a semi-final and final structure, the former instead operates as a short mini-league, where standings are determined by points accumulated across two outings.

Operating under the pre-arranged system, the Australia series sees the hosts occupy second spot following Friday’s narrow 1–0 success over Cameroon, courtesy of a late goal from defender Jordan Bos.

That result halted a three-match losing run for the Socceroos, who had previously suffered defeats against the United States, Venezuela and Colombia, and another win here would not only enhance their chances of topping the bracket but also help build renewed momentum.

Before that dip, Australia had enjoyed a prolonged unbeaten spell, going 12 matches without defeat between September 2024 and October 2025, winning the final seven of that stretch, with the sequence securing their sixth consecutive World Cup qualification and a seventh overall.

Drawn in Group D of June’s global tournament alongside the United States, Paraguay and a winner from the intercontinental playoffs, Tony Popovic’s men will be eager to gather further confidence, and Tuesday’s encounter offers another opportunity for the nation ranked 27th in the FIFA World Rankings to sharpen ahead of the finals.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Curacao are set to face Germany, Ecuador and Ivory Coast in Group E of what would be their first-ever World Cup appearance, having secured progression thanks to a resilient qualifying campaign.

Unbeaten across 10 matches (W7, D3) over two preliminary rounds, Fred Rutten’s men only needed to avoid defeat against Jamaica - who trailed by two points - in their final outing, and they duly settled for a goalless draw to confirm advancement.

That result stretched the Blue Wave’s unbeaten run to six matches (W4, D2) following their Gold Cup group-stage loss to Honduras, though Friday’s 2–0 FIFA Series defeat to China brought that sequence to an end and continued their struggles in friendly-related fixtures.

The Caribbean side, currently 82nd in the FIFA World Rankings, have now lost seven of their last 12 exhibition matches (W1, D4), leaving them with a stern test heading into Tuesday’s encounter.



Australia International Friendlies form:

W

W

L

L

L

W

Curacao International Friendlies form:

D

D

W

D

L

L

Curacao form (all competitions):

W

W

D

W

D

L

Team News

© Imago

Australia could be without Connor Metcalfe after the St Pauli attacker was forced off in the 65th minute against Cameroon, and should he be ruled out, Paul Okon-Engstler — his replacement in that match — is in line to continue in midfield.

Aside from that potential alteration, the hosts may retain a similar 3-4-3 setup, with Denis Juric expected to lead the line once again following his debut appearance.

However, head coach Popovic could still rotate heavily, as seen previously, in a bid to distribute minutes across the squad, while it remains to be seen whether Ajdin Hrustic earns a starting role after coming off the bench to miss a penalty.

Curacao, meanwhile, appeared to emerge from their clash with China without fresh injury concerns, giving Rutten a full complement of options.

Although the visitors may stick with a 4-2-3-1 shape, changes are likely, with Roshon van Eijma, Tyrese Noslin and Manchester United academy graduate Tahith Chong all pushing for starting berths after substitute appearances last time out.



Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Geria, Circati, Herrington; Italiano, O'Neill, Metcalfe, Bos; Boyle, McGree, Juric

Curacao possible starting lineup:

Room; Noslin, Gaari, Eijma, Floranus; L. Bacuna, Comenencia; Margaritha, Chong, Antonisse; Kastaneer

We say: Australia 2-0 Curacao

This marks the first-ever meeting between the two nations, leaving little in the way of head-to-head reference, but the disparity in pedigree remains evident.

Australia sit more than 50 places above Curacao in the FIFA World Rankings, and that gap in quality could prove decisive, particularly given the Caribbean side’s struggles in exhibition fixtures against opponents outside their region.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.