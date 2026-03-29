Preview: Montenegro vs Slovenia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 29 Mar 2026 22:13 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 22:13

Montenegro and Slovenia will wrap up their March fixtures with an international friendly in Podgorica on Tuesday.

Both nations fell short in World Cup qualifying and play their second games of 2026.

Match preview

Montenegro return to action in Podgorica aiming to make it consecutive victories to begin the new year, having made a positive start in last week's first friendly of the March international break.

They returned for the first time in 2026 having most recently completed an unsuccessful World Cup Qualifying campaign, failing to book a first appearance on the global stage, having finished fourth in their group, winning three and losing five of their eight matches.

After four consecutive losses put them out of the running to advance to the group stage or playoff rounds, the Hrabi sokoli would conclude with a 2-1 triumph over Gibraltar and a narrow 3-2 home loss to group winners Croatia, before kicking off their March internationals at home to Andorra on Friday.

Looking to start afresh without the World Cup on the horizon, Mirko Vucinic's side succeeded in returning to winning ways, as Stefan Mugosa had them ahead from the spot at the break before Milutin Osmajic sealed a 2-0 victory 10 minutes from time.

Now heading into their final planned game before beginning a new UEFA Nations League bid in September, Montenegro will hope to end the pair of March games with two victories on home soil.

© Iconsport / Nicolai Berthelsen, Gonzales Photo / Alamy

Their visitors, meanwhile, make the trip also aiming to rebuild confidence having also fallen short in World Cup qualifying last year.

Slovenia went into qualifying aiming to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010, when they exited in the group stage, but they failed to keep pace, finishing third in the four-nation group having gone winless with four draws and two defeats.

After a pair of stalemates in October, they finished the campaign with a 2-0 home loss to Kosovo and a 1-1 draw against Sweden, bringing an end to Matjaz Kek's seven-year spell in charge of the national team.

Heading into 2026 under the new management of Bostjan Cesar, they began with a testing trip to Hungary on Saturday and fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat, having kept the game goalless until the 79th minute, only to fall behind to Szabolcs Schon's goal.

They will now bid to record a first victory under the new boss and end the March games on a positive note before returning to action against Croatia as part of their opponent's preparations for the tournament in USA, Canada and Mexico.

Montenegro form (all competitions):

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Slovenia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / Newspix

Montenegro will field a similar starting XI from last week's 2-0 victory, although veteran striker Stevan Jovetic is a doubt having been forced off in the first half of that contest.

His place alongside Mugosa will likely be taken by Preston North End striker Osmajic, who came off the bench to score his fifth international goal against Andorra.

Sead Haksabanovic is another danger man on the wing, while key defender Stefan Savic missed the Andorra fixture and may again sit out on Tuesday despite receiving a call-up.

Slovenia have been unable to call on star forward Benjamin Sesko for their March internationals, with the 45-capped Manchester United man picking up an injury after his call-up.

In his absence, Andraz Sporar should again lead the line alongside Zan Vipotnik, who has netted a league-high tally of 17 Championship goals for Swansea City so far this season.

Benjamin Verbic may come in from the outset after his substitute appearance last time out, with 65 caps and seven international goals to his name, while Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Max Elsnik should continue their partnership in midfield.

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Roganovic, Rubezic, Vujacic, Vukcevic; Haksabanovic, Loncar, Vukotic; Mugosa, Osmajic

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Vekic; Ratnik, Bijol, Drkusic, Janza; Horvat, Elsnik, Gnezda Cerin, Verbic; Sporar, Vipotnik

We say: Montenegro 1-0 Slovenia

Slovenia's positives in the last year have come thanks to a solid defensive record, but, particularly without Sesko, they can often struggle at the other end of the pitch and we give an edge to the hosts in a low-scoring affair.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.