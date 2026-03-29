Liverpool transfer news: Premier League champions show 'intense' interest in namesake of legendary attacker

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 20:48

Sporting Lisbon striker Luis Suarez Charris is reported to be subject of intense interest from Liverpool.

The Reds have endured a troubling international break following the news that legendary forward Mohamed Salah will leave at the end of the season.

His impending exit will signal the end of an era at the club, with the Egyptian the last remaining member of Jurgen Klopp's famed attacking trio that also featured Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Salah's announcement has led to numerous reports detailing the Merseysiders' supposed interest in forwards, including Juventus attacker Francisco Conceicao.

Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha have now claimed that Liverpool are seriously considering signing Sporting number nine Luis Suarez, who has a £70m release clause.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Luis Suarez assessed: Should Liverpool sign Sporting Lisbon striker?

Suarez happens to share the same name as legendary Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who almost guided the Reds to the Premier League title in 2013-14.

The 28-year-old might not be at the same level as his Uruguayan counterpart, but he has enjoyed an impressive campaign for Sporting, scoring 29 goals and providing five assists in 35 games for the club.

LUIS SUAREZ 2025-26 STATS Primeira Liga Appearances: 25 Primeira Liga Goals: 24 Champions League Appearances: 10 Champions League Goals: 5

Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica after he scored 32 goals and registered four assists for Benfica, while Arsenal signed Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting after he netted 45 times in 41 games.

Considering Suarez is not particularly youthful, and the recent history of Primeira Liga strikers struggling in the Premier League, it would not be surprising if the Reds opted against signing the Colombian.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Summer transfer window: What do Liverpool need in attack?

Liverpool already have Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike as striker options, so the prospect of them signing an additional centre-forward is slim.

The exit of Salah will leave the club with just Cody Gakpo and teenager Rio Ngumoha as the team's only wide attackers, but both prefer to operate on the left side.

Bringing in a player like Yan Diomande, who has considerable experience on the right, would be a sensible succession addition.