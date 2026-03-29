Liverpool suffer double defensive blow as Fabrizio Romano issues £69m transfer update

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 12:44 , Last updated: 29 Mar 2026 13:20

Liverpool could be about to suffer a double defensive blow, as Arne Slot is at risk of missing out on two high-profile transfer targets.

The Reds are anticipated to prioritise rearguard reinforcements at the end of the season, when Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave as a free agent when his contract expires.

Over the past couple of months, there had been optimism over a renewal for the France international, but the consensus is that he will be heading out of the exit door in three months' time.

At the same time, youngster Giovanni Leoni is working his way back from an ACL injury, Joe Gomez's own future is the subject of uncertainty, and Virgil van Dijk will celebrate his 35th birthday this summer.

As a result, Liverpool will likely pursue at least two new defenders ahead of the 2026-27 season - including or alongside Jeremy Jacquet - regardless of whether Slot is still in charge.

Liverpool to miss out on Alessandro Bastoni, Nico Schlotterbeck?

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

One prime target for the Reds is understood to be Inter Milan's £69m-rated Alessandro Bastoni, although it was reported earlier this month that they were losing ground in the race to sign the Italy international.

Now, Fabrizio Romano claims that Bastoni's team are discussing personal terms and salary expectations with Barcelona, who are also targeting new defenders as a matter of priority this summer.

The Blaugrana are yet to hold talks with Inter Milan and supposedly will not enter such discussions any time soon, but they have nevertheless leapfrogged Liverpool in the hunt for his services.

In addition, fellow journalist Florian Plettenberg reports that Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck - another name heavily linked with the Reds - is on the verge of penning a new contract at the Signal Iduna Park.

Schlotterbeck's current deal expires in 2027, but the Germany international has agreed an extension until 2031, and all that is left is for the player to put pen to paper.

The 26-year-old will reportedly have a release clause active in his terms from 2027, but Liverpool have almost no hope of bringing him to Anfield this summer.

What alternative defenders can Liverpool target?

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

First Marc Guehi, now Schlotterbeck and potentially Bastoni too, Liverpool have been forced to cross several viable defensive options off their summer transfer wishlist.

The Reds could alternatively turn to Juventus' Pierre Kalulu or Roma's Evan Ndicka, whom they are reportedly battling a Premier League rival for.

In addition, Liverpool and Chelsea are apparently in a transfer tug-of-war for a 6ft 4in centre-back who could cost just £8m - but there is a catch.