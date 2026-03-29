Preview: San Marino vs Andorra - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 29 Mar 2026 12:29

San Marino are set to welcome Andorra to the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle this Tuesday evening in a game that will be an important confidence booster for both nations.

Neither side have felt the joy of a win since the autumn of 2024, and so they will both be desperate to end this dismal winless run.

Match preview

San Marino come into this game off the back of a 2-1 defeat to the Faroe Islands on Saturday in a friendly, a disappointing result for the nation even if the visitors were seen as favourites coming into the game.

The hosts will be hopeful they can secure a victory on Tuesday to end their poor winless run of form, with their last win coming in November 2024 when they beat Liechtenstein 3-1 in the Nations League.

Since that victory San Marino have suffered 11 defeats, with this run coinciding with their World Cup qualifying campaign in which they lost every match, only scoring two goals while conceding 39.

However, it must be noted that it is not all doom and gloom for them, as they did earn promotion to the Nations League C for the next campaign, where they will play more challenging opposition in Albania, Finland and Belarus.

So, while recent results have been disappointing since their promotion, this is an opportunity for San Marino to build some confidence ahead of their next competitive campaign.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Andorra enter this game off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Montenegro on Friday night in a friendly, while a loss it is not a disappointing result, as their performance impressed at times.

Despite this loss in the build-up to this fixture and their long run without a win, they will be confident of earning a victory over San Marino, as they beat them last time the pair squared off, this being their last victory.

Andorra would have been buoyed by the victory in October 2024, as it helped maintain their perfect record against San Marino, as they have won all four of the fixtures in which they have faced off.

Unlike their opponents who were promoted in the Nations League, the nation located in the Pyrenees were relegated in the last campaign and so will be playing in League D for the next campaign, a division they will be aiming to get promoted from at the first time of asking.

This task will begin on Tuesday when they face San Marino, as they also look to build confidence ahead of this campaign and, more importantly, by keeping their physiological edge over the hosts by maintaining their perfect record in clashes between the two.

San Marino International Friendlies form:

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Andorra International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago

San Marino come into this fixture with no fresh injury concerns after their friendly at the weekend against the Faroe Islands, so they will be able to choose their strongest side possible for this game.

The hosts know the importance of securing a win here, so expect a strong side with it likely the nation’s second highest goalscorer ever, Nicola Nanni, leading the line as he hopes to add to his tally of four in what would be his 53rd cap.

Meanwhile, Andorra are in a similar position to the hosts regarding the fitness of their squad, as they did not suffer any injury concerns from the weekend in their respective friendly defeat to Montenegro.

Similarly to the hosts, Andorra may opt to go for as strong a team as possible to maintain their perfect record against San Marino, and so this will see Albert Rosas starting up top to try and add to his tally of five international goals, the joint second-highest tally for an Andorran player and the highest for players available to the nation.

San Marino possible starting lineup:

Colombo; Fabbri, Cevoli, Rossi, Riccardi; Golinucci, Capicchioni, Giacopetti Berardi, Nanni, Lazzari

Andorra possible starting lineup:

Gomes; C. Garcia, M.Garcia, Guillen, San Nicolas; Babot, Martinez, Teixeira; Rosas, Fernandez, Lopez

We say: San Marino 1-2 Andorra

Andorra should have too much quality for San Marino in this game due to their players in their squad operating at a higher level, on average, at club level. This should help them maintain their perfect record over the hosts; however, San Marino have shown they are developing as a footballing nation and so will cause problems. So, expect a great match between two sides desperate for a confidence-boosting win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.