Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'leading race' for 17-goal striker as Andrea Berta begins talks

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 12:24

Arsenal are leading the race to sign talented young forward Nicolo Tresoldi in the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The Germany Under-21 international has been making a name for himself for both club and country in recent times, managing 17 goals and five assists across 48 appearances for Club Brugge this season.

Tresoldi notably found the back of the net for the Belgian outfit in a 3-3 Champions League draw with Barcelona during the league phase, before repeating the trick against Atletico Madrid in the knockout round playoffs.

Prior to the international break, the 21-year-old also hit a rich vein of goalscoring form in the Jupiler Pro League, scoring seven times in his last seven appearances in the Belgian top flight.

On the international circuit, the 6ft 1in striker boasts 12 goals from 23 games for the Germany Under-21 side, including a brace in a 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland in Friday's European Championships qualifier.

Arsenal 'in talks' to sign 17-goal Nicolo Tresoldi

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Tresoldi's development has apparently caught the eye of Arsenal in particular, as CaughtOffside claims that the Gunners are at the head of the queue for the Brugge attacker this summer.

The Premier League leaders are supposedly already in talks to bring Tresoldi to North London, having quickly taken a 'serious interest' in the former Hannover 96 striker.

Tresoldi - who is eligible to represent any of Italy, Germany or Argentina internationally - is under contract with Club Brugge until 2029, so the Belgian giants can afford to demand a premium figure for his services.

However, Club Brugge paid just £6.5m to sign Tresoldi from Hannover last summer, so Arsenal would not have to break the bank to bring the 2004-born striker to the Premier League.

Nicolo Tresoldi to Arsenal: A no-brainer for Mikel Arteta

© Imago

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta currently has Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus battling for centre-forward minutes, but none have made the same impact as an Erling Haaland or Igor Thiago this season.

Gyokeres is slowly but surely adapting to Arsenal's demands and now boasts a respectable 16 goals in all tournaments this season, cementing himself as Arteta's number one striker.

However, Havertz has been riddled with injuries and was found wanting in a number 10 role behind Gyokeres in the EFL Cup final, while Jesus's impact has been limited this season too.

The latter has signalled his intention to stay until his contract expires in 2027, but the decision is not completely up to him, while questions must be asked of Havertz's future if his fitness struggles continue.

Therefore, bringing in a youthful 6ft 1in centre-forward - who has already scored against some of the best teams in Europe - for a reasonable price is a no-brainer for Arteta and Andrea Berta.