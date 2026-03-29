Preview: Luxembourg vs Malta - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 29 Mar 2026 12:52

Luxembourg will be looking to avoid relegation in the UEFA Nations League when they welcome Malta to the Stade de Luxembourg on Tuesday.

The match is the second leg of a promotion/relegation playoff and the hosts are well placed after winning the first leg 2-0.

Match preview

Luxembourg failed to win any of their six games in the 2024-25 Nations League campaign, finishing rock bottom of League C Group Three after suffering three defeats and three draws.

As a result, they are in the promotion/relegation playoffs and are fighting to avoid demotion to League D for the first time since 2019.

Jeff Strasser's side came into the first leg after an even worse World Cup qualifying campaign, losing all six of their games to the likes of Germany, Slovakia and Northern Ireland.

However, Luxembourg picked up their first competitive victory since 2023 as they beat Malta 2-0 in the first leg of their playoff tie on Thursday.

Goals from Vincent Thill and Mathias Olesen means Luxembourg are in a strong position heading into the second leg on home soil.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Malta, meanwhile, will need to produce a remarkable comeback to secure promotion after their defeat in the first leg.

Manager Emilio De Leo bemoaned his side's finishing after the game, stating that they "created a lot of scoring chances" but "simply failed to put the ball into the net".

However, De Leo insisted that Malta are capable of overturning the two goal deficit in the second leg, claiming "there is no doubt in my mind that the team has shown that we are capable of competing in League C".

Malta, though, have only won one of their nine competitive fixtures under De Leo, which was a 1-0 victory over Finland in a World Cup qualifier back in November.

Luxembourg Nations League form:

W

Luxembourg form (all competitions):

L L L L L W

Malta Nations League form:

L

Malta form (all competitions):

L L W L L L

Team News

© Imago

Luxembourg are unlikely to make many changes after their victory in the first leg, which means Daniel Sinani is set to continue leading the line.

Thill will once again start out wide after scoring on Thursday, while fellow goalscorer Olesen will be joined in midfield by Christopher Martins and Leandro Barreiro.

Malta may be forced to make at least one change after midfielder Teddy Teuma suffered an injury in the first leg, with Jake Grech expected to replace him.

Irvin Cardona is likely to continue up front, with support out wide from Paul Mbong and Ilyas Chouaref.

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Jans, Korac, Carlson, Bohnert; Thill, Martins, Olesen, Barreiro, Dardari; Sinani

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Muscat, Pepe, Shaw, Camenzuli; Guillaumier, Satariano; Mbong, Grech, Chouaref; Cardona

We say: Luxembourg 2-0 Malta

Luxembourg will be full of confidence after winning the return fixture and we are expecting a similar result on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.