Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Friday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Germany and Slovakia.

Germany and Slovakia are set to meet in a crucial final-matchday clash in UEFA Group A of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying on Monday night.

The two teams sit level on 12 points heading into the final matchday, with Germany narrowly ahead on goal difference, meaning the victor of this fixture will secure automatic qualification to the 2026 tournament and the loser will compete in the playoffs for one final chance at qualification.

While Slovakia must claim all three points to ensure a first-placed finish, at least a draw would do for Germany to secure their spot at the world's most prestigious tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Germany vs. Slovakia kick off?

Germany against Slovakia will kick off at 7.45pm UK time on Monday night.

Where is Germany vs. Slovakia being played?

The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, which is home to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and holds a capacity of 47,069 supporters.

How to watch Germany vs. Slovakia in the UK

TV channels

Germany against Slovakia will not be shown live in the UK.

Online streaming

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the 2026 World Cup qualification fixture between Germany and Slovakia.

Highlights

The official X account for Amazon Prime Video is expected to show the best incidents from the fixture between Germany and Slovakia, including any goals which go in.

What is at stake for Germany vs. Slovakia?

Automatic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is on the line for both teams heading into this encounter, while the loser of the clash will have to compete in the playoffs to claim their spot at the competition.

Germany sit narrowly ahead of Slovakia on goal difference going into Monday's meeting, meaning Julian Nagelsmann need just a point to ensure a first-placed finish, while only a win will suffice for the visitors.

No Data Analysis info