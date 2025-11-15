Sports Mole looks at how Germany could line up in Monday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Slovakia.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is hopeful that vital duo Nico Schlotterbeck and Joshua Kimmich will be available for Monday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Slovakia.

Both players missed out against Luxembourg last time out due to minor issues, with Schlotterbeck dealing with a foot problem that he sustained while representing Borussia Dortmund.

Kimmich, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during training on Wednesday.

However, Nagelsmann is hopeful that the duo will be fit to face Slovakia, as the two teams go head-to-head for top spot in Group A and an automatic qualification spot for the 2026 World Cup.

Schlotterbeck would be in line to feature in the middle of the defence, while Kimmich would operate in central midfield.

Elsewhere, there are not expected to be any changes, with Nick Woltemade hitting a brace against Luxembourg last time out, and the Newcastle United striker should continue through the middle.

Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are in line to feature in the wide areas for the national side, while there will be another start for Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz, who has received mixed reviews for his performance in Friday's fixture with Luxembourg.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Antonio Rudiger, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz are among the Germany players currently unavailable for selection through injury.

Germany possible starting lineup: Baumann; Baku, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry; Woltemade

