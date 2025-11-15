[monks data]
Germany national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 17, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Slovakia national football team

Germany
vs.
SlovakiaSlovakia

Germany lineup vs. Slovakia: Predicted XI for vital 2026 World Cup qualification fixture

By , Football Editor
Will Kimmich, Schlotterbeck return? How Germany could line up against Slovakia
© Imago
Sports Mole looks at how Germany could line up in Monday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Slovakia.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is hopeful that vital duo Nico Schlotterbeck and Joshua Kimmich will be available for Monday's 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Slovakia.

Both players missed out against Luxembourg last time out due to minor issues, with Schlotterbeck dealing with a foot problem that he sustained while representing Borussia Dortmund.

Kimmich, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during training on Wednesday.

However, Nagelsmann is hopeful that the duo will be fit to face Slovakia, as the two teams go head-to-head for top spot in Group A and an automatic qualification spot for the 2026 World Cup.

Schlotterbeck would be in line to feature in the middle of the defence, while Kimmich would operate in central midfield.

Elsewhere, there are not expected to be any changes, with Nick Woltemade hitting a brace against Luxembourg last time out, and the Newcastle United striker should continue through the middle.

Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry are in line to feature in the wide areas for the national side, while there will be another start for Liverpool attacker Florian Wirtz, who has received mixed reviews for his performance in Friday's fixture with Luxembourg.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Antonio Rudiger, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz are among the Germany players currently unavailable for selection through injury.

Germany possible starting lineup: Baumann; Baku, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry; Woltemade

ID:585786:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect2591:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!