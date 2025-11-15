Preview:Germany vs Slovakia - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Monday's World Cup qualification clash between Germany and Slovakia, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Germany and Slovakia are involved in a straight shootout for top spot in Group A, with the two teams set to lock horns on Monday evening for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier.

A win or a draw for Die Mannschaft would see them finish first and advance to next summer's tournament, but their visitors would snatch top spot if they manage to record a huge victory in Leipzig.

Match preview

Germany will enter Monday's clash off the back of a 2-0 victory over Luxembourg, with Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade netting a brace for Die Nationalelf, who are top of Group A on 12 points.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are far from comfortable, though, as they are only ahead of second-placed Slovakia on goal difference, with both teams winning four and losing one of their five games in the section.

Germany were beaten 2-0 by Slovakia in their section opener but have since posted four straight wins, twice beating Northern Ireland and Luxembourg, but this will be a tough test.

DFB-Team have won the World Cup on four previous occasions, but they have been knocked out in the group stage in their last two participations in the tournament.

Germany are confirmed in the top two and would qualify for next summer's World Cup in first if they avoid defeat in this match, but a win for Slovakia would mean that Nagelsmann's side must enter the playoffs.

Slovakia are also confirmed in the top two, and they will qualify as group winners with a victory over Germany, otherwise the national side will face the playoffs.

Francesco Calzona's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland, with Tomas Bobcek netting the only goal of the contest in the final exchanges.

The Falcons beat Germany and Luxembourg in their first two games in the group before losing to Northern Ireland on their travels, but they have since managed to overcome Luxembourg and Northern Ireland (home).

Slovakia were last in the finals of a World Cup in 2010, reaching the round of 16, but they have missed out on the last three tournaments, so there is plenty on the line for the national side.

The Falcons have won four of their previous 12 matches against Germany across all competitions, including victories in two of their last three matches with DFB-Team, so they should enter this match in a confident mood.

Germany World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

LWWWW

Germany form (all competitions):

LLWWWW

Slovakia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWLWW

Slovakia form (all competitions):

LWWLWW

Team News

Germany are currently missing a number of important players through injury, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Antonio Rudiger, Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz among those unavailable for selection.

The national team have not reported any fresh concerns from their win over Luxembourg, and it would not be a surprise to see close to the same XI take to the field for this fixture, although Joshua Kimmich and Nico Schlotterbeck should return after missing out last time out with minor issues.

Woltemade has now scored three times in seven caps for his country, and the Newcastle striker will continue in the final third, while there should be another start for Liverpool's Florian Wirtz.

As for Slovakia, David Strelec, who has scored eight times in 34 appearances for his country, should feature through the middle on Monday.

Martin Dubravka and Milan Skriniar are also set to be notable starters for the away side in this match, while David Hancko is expected to feature at left-back.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the final third of the field in this contest, with David Duris in line to start, while Tomas Rigo is also set to feature.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Baku, Schlotterbeck, Tah, Raum; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Wirtz, Gnabry; Woltemade

Slovakia possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Gyomber, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko; Bero, Lobotka, Rigo; Duris, Strelec, Haraslin

We say: Germany 2-1 Slovakia

This has all the makings of a very interesting match, and we are expecting it to be very close in terms of the scoreline. Germany should be able to get the job done on home soil, though, with Slovakia potentially needing a playoff to determine whether they advance to next summer's tournament.

