Germany scrape past Luxembourg with a crucial 2-0 victory in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Friday night, thanks to a brace from Nick Woltemade.

Germany scraped past Luxembourg with a crucial 2-0 victory in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Friday night, thanks to a brace from Nick Woltemade.

Germany looked set to dominate after a bright start, but Luxembourg weathered the early storm and responded superbly as they created several chances of their own, and while the visitors improved toward the end of the half, neither side were able to break the deadlock with the scores still level at the break.

The visitors did not have to wait long to break the deadlock after the restart as Woltemade found the net just five minutes from kick-off, and the striker doubled his tally and Germany's lead with a clinical finish just 20 minutes later to seal the victory for his nation and leave them in first place in Group A heading into the final matchday.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Nagelsmann is unlikely to be pleased with that performance from his side tonight, especially an underwhelming first 45 minutes in which Luxembourg were arguably the better side.

Germany looked especially vulnerable in defence during the first half, which is particularly alarming given Luxembourg had scored just once in their first four World Cup qualifying matches in Group A - and their finishing cost them once again as they could have scored multiple goals in that first half.

However, Nagelsmann's men managed to get through to the half unscathed, and they were improved in the second half, limiting Luxembourg to far fewer chances while also managing to break the deadlock thanks to the brilliant finishing of Newcastle United striker Woltemade.

Ultimately, the three points means Nagelsmann's team head into the vital final matchday level on points with Slovakia after their win over Northern Ireland, meaning a draw would be enough for Germany to secure the top spot in Group A thanks to their superior goal difference.

However, tonight's underwhelming and often lacklustre performance will leave Germany fans with plenty of anxiety heading into that clash with a Slovakia side that secured a 2-0 win against the Germans earlier in the qualifying campaign.

LUXEMBOURG VS. GERMANY HIGHLIGHTS

49th min: Luxembourg 0-1 Germany (Nick Woltemade)

Woltemade fires Germany into the lead!

A lofted ball is played out wide to Leroy Sane on the right wing, the winger's first touch takes him into the space and he drives towards the penalty area.

Sane delivers a low, right-footed cross into the penalty area to Woltemade, and the striker's lunged effort is placed back across goal and into the bottom right corner.

69th min: Luxembourg 0-2 Germany (Nick Woltemade)

Woltemade surely seals the victory for Germany!

Sane receives the ball just outside the penalty area on the right wing and passes to Ridle Baku in a more central position, with the defender turning and playing a reverse pass into the path of Woltemade inside the box.

Woltemade steps onto the through ball and lifts his effort over the goalkeeper and into the left corner, netting his first brace for the senior Germany side.

MAN OF THE MATCH - NICK WOLTEMADE

Woltemade has become one of Germany's top performers in their World Cup qualifying campaign, and he was certainly the most important player on the pitch tonight.

The striker eased the pressure on Germany after a difficult first half with a clinical finish just after the restart, and a well-taken second sealed the win to leave Nagelsmann's side top of the Group A standings on goal difference heading into the final matchday.

Sane also deserves a mention for his performance, playing a pivotal part in each of Germany's two goals, including recording the assist for the opening goal.

LUXEMBOURG VS. GERMANY MATCH STATS

Possession: Luxembourg 34%-66% Germany

Shots: Luxembourg 7-14 Germany

Shots on target: Luxembourg 1-7 Germany

Corners: Luxembourg 4-4 Germany

Fouls: Luxembourg 11-10 Germany

WHAT NEXT?

For Luxembourg, tonight's hosts will travel to Belfast to face Northern Ireland in their final World Cup qualifying Group A fixture, and they are guaranteed to place bottom of the standings regardless of their result.

Meanwhile, Germany will host Slovakia in a first versus second clash in Group A, with the winners of the final-day meeting set to decide which side secures automatic qualification to the 2026 tournament and which will be competing in the playoffs for their place in the World Cup.

No Data Analysis info