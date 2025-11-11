Sports Mole rounds up everything you need to know about how to watch Friday's World Cup 2026 qualifier between Luxembourg and Germany.

Germany will be aiming to strengthen their claim for a first-placed finish in UEFA Group A of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Luxembourg on Friday night.

Julian Nagelsmann's side are joint-top of the standings with Slovakia on nine points, and they will come face-to-face in a potentially pivotal matchup on the final matchday next Monday.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg's chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are already over as they have failed to take a point from any of their four matches, leaving them nine points adrift of the top two.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Luxembourg vs. Germany kick off?

Luxembourg against Germany will kick off at 7.45pm UK time on Friday night.

Where is Luxembourg vs. Germany being played?

The match will take place at the Stade de Luxembourg, which is Luxembourg's national stadium and holds a capacity of 9,386 supporters.

How to watch Luxembourg vs. Germany in the UK

TV channels

Luxembourg against Germany will not be shown live in the UK.

Online streaming

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the 2026 World Cup qualification fixture between Luxembourg and Germany.

Highlights

The official X account for Amazon Prime Video is expected to show the best incidents from the fixture between Luxembourg and Germany, including any goals which go in.

What is at stake for Luxembourg vs. Germany?

Little is at stake but pride for Luxembourg as they head into these final two World Cup qualifying fixtures without a point from their first four games, meaning they are already unable to qualify for the 2026 tournament.

The same can not be said for Germany, who head into these final two qualifiers in desperate need of all six points as they battle for a first-placed finish and automatic qualification to the tournament.

Nagelsmann's side are currently joint-on points with Slovakia, and with the final-day clash seeing the top two come together, a victory in this one could prove crucial in ensuring that Germany can finish at the top of the standings.

