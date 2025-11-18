A reported Manchester United transfer target is fined €450,000 (£396,000) after admitting to possession of a pair of brass knuckles and a taser.

The case against the 23-year-old Borussia Dortmund forward and Germany international was finalised by a district court in Hagen, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Possessing either item is illegal under German law and can carry a sentence of up to three years in prison.

However, according to The Athletic, Adeyemi has avoided a public trial and he will not be given a criminal record.

Instead, Adeyemi must pay a fine which has been calculated at 60 daily rates of €7,500 (£6,600), 'in accordance with his salary and which started on October 30'.

An official statement from Bundesliga club Dortmund read: “BVB always takes criminal allegations seriously and uses them as an opportunity to discuss them with its employees while respecting confidentiality obligations.”

Adeyemi’s Dortmund future uncertain amid Man Utd interest

Adeyemi was away on international duty with Germany this week, but he did not play in their 6-0 home victory over Slovakia on Monday, a result that has confirmed their qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann was questioned about Adeyemi's situation prior to kickoff and told reporters: "The issue is a bit too big before such an important game, for all of us and for German football. Therefore, I will not comment on any further inquiries, regardless of their nature."

This news comes after reports have claimed that Man United have held talks with well-known super-agent Jorge Mendes over the possibility of signing Adeyemi from Dortmund next year.

Adeyemi’s future with the Bundesliga club is believed to be uncertain, with his drop-off in form coinciding with a breakdown in relationship with manager Niko Kovac, who publicly criticised the forward after he launched a water bottle at the substitutes’ bench when he was withdrawn in a 1-0 win over FC Koln earlier this month.

Talks between Adeyemi and Dortmund over extending the player’s contract beyond 2027 are said to have stalled, as the German giants are not prepared to include the €80m (£70.7m) release clause that has been requested in any renewal.

Adeyemi, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona, has made a total of 121 appearances for BVB in all competitions, scoring 29 goals and registering 22 assists.