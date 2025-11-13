Manchester United allegedly hold talks with well-known agent Jorge Mendes over the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with well-known agent Jorge Mendes over the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi next year.

Adeyemi, 23, made the switch to Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2022, and he has represented the German club on 121 occasions, scoring 29 times and registering 22 assists.

The Germany international has again been an important player for BVB this term, making 14 appearances, scoring three goals and registering three assists in the process.

There is currently uncertainty surrounding Adeyemi's long-term future, though, with the German's contract due to expire in June 2027, and talks over an extension are thought to have stalled.

Chelsea were linked with Adeyemi over the summer, while Barcelona are said to be admirers of him.

However, according to Bild, Man United are now making an active attempt to sign the attacker, with the Red Devils holding talks with his new agent Mendes.

Man United 'hold talks' over Karim Adeyemi move

Adeyemi is believed to want an exit clause of £70m in any new deal at Dortmund, but the German club are not thought to be willing to agree to it, which has created tension.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Adeyemi and Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac is also thought to be strained following a couple of recent incidents.

At the end of October, after being replaced against Koln, Adeyemi threw a water bottle at the bench in frustration, which led to Kovac criticising the forward's behaviour.

"I think that's unnecessary," said Kovac. "It's okay that he can be angry sometimes, but that's unnecessary, he's an adult."

Meanwhile, Kovac was seen looking frustrated at Adeyemi's decision-making during the 1-1 draw with Hamburg last time out.

Where would Adeyemi fit in at Man United?

Adeyemi primarily operates as a right-sided attacker, which is the position that Bryan Mbeumo currently occupies in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.

In theory, Adeyemi could be used as a right-sided wing-back, but it is unlikely that Amorim would trust his defensive qualities in that position on a long-term basis.

The German has also been used through the middle, and he would provide an interesting option for the Red Devils in that area due to his incredible speed.

Adeyemi scored 33 goals in 94 matches for Salzburg ahead of his switch to Dortmund, and his explosive pace would give Man United another dimension in the final third of the field.