Preview: Malta vs Luxembourg - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 24 Mar 2026 15:21

Malta will host Luxembourg at Ta'Qali National Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their UEFA Nations League promotion/relegation playoff tie.

The hosts are battling to secure promotion to League C, while the visitors are fighting to avoid relegation to League D.

Match preview

Malta have been stuck in League D of the UEFA Nations League since 2018-19, but they now have the chance to climb into League C.

After finishing fourth in League D Group Three in 2018-19, followed by back-to-back second-placed finishes in 2020-21 and 2022-23, Malta's second-placed finish in League D Group Two in 2024-25 has earned them a place in the playoff.

Malta started the 2024-25 competition with a disappointing defeat to Moldova, but with two wins and one draw in their next four games, they climbed to second in the standings.

As a result, Malta will compete against Luxembourg in the promotion/relegation playoff for the chance to climb into League C.

Malta have struggled since that successful Nations League group campaign, winning just one of their 11 matches since the final-day draw with Andorra.

© Imago

Their opponents, Luxembourg, have similarly endured a difficult period coming into this game, with Jeff Strasser's side winless in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Most notably, Luxembourg suffered a miserable World Cup qualifying campaign, losing all of their six matches in Group A as they finished rock bottom of the standings, leaving them in disastrous form coming into this clash.

Luxembourg had a similarly disappointing Nations League campaign in 2024-25, finishing bottom of League C Group Three after recording only three draws and three defeats from six games.

Consequently, Luxembourg will now fight to avoid relegation back to League D for the first time since earning promotion to League C with a second-placed finish in 2018-19.

Malta form (all competitions):

D W L L W L

Luxembourg form (all competitions):

L L L L L L

Team News

© Imago / Goal Sports Images

Malta will be without forward Joseph Mbong for Thursday's first-leg encounter due to a suspension.

Several players have returned to the national team after missing out previously, including Jake Azzopardi, Andrea Zammit, Keyon Ewurum, James Sissons and Carlo Zammit Lonardelli.

Luxembourg will remain without their all-time top scorer Gerson Rodrigues due to continued disciplinary action.

In his continued absence, a frontline of Danel Sinani, Aiman Dardari, Christopher Martins Pereira and Sebastien Thill could start.

Malta possible starting lineup:

Bonello; Muscat, Shaw, Mentz, Borg; Guillaumier, Satariano; Ewurum, Teuma, Chouaref; Cardona

Luxembourg possible starting lineup:

Moris; Bohnert, Korac, Carlson, Jans; Olesen, Barreiro; Thill, Pereira, Dardari; Sinani

We say: Malta 1-1 Luxembourg

Both teams are in difficult form heading into this game, and with both eager to ensure they remain in the tie ahead of the second leg, we expect a hard-fought draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.