Netherlands lineup vs. Malta: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup qualifier

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how the Netherlands could line up for Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Malta in Groningen.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman is likely to keep changes to a minimum for Tuesday's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Malta in Groningen.

The Oranje have entered the current international window without Bert Verbruggen, Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt, Jerdy Schouten, Kenneth Taylor, Joey Veerman, Joshua Zirkzee and Brian Brobbey due to a mix of injury and technical reasons.

With no suspensions, the Netherlands should have the same squad that were available for Saturday's 2-0 win over Finland in Helsinki.

After seeing his side begin their qualifying campaign with a win, Koeman is unlikely to make too many changes to his lineup, although he may opt to alter one of his centre-backs for Tuesday's fixture.

Stefan de Vrij is pushing to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence after he appeared as a half-time substitute at the weekend as a replacement Jan Paul van Hecke, who had collected a yellow card in the first period.

Denzel Dumfries and Nathan Ake should continue as the two full-backs, while new Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken will retain his place in Verbruggen's absence.

Tijjan Reijnders, who is set to join Manchester City, will line up in the middle of the park alongside Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

New Liverpool signing Jeremie Frimpong is likely to play as the right winger despite seemingly being signed as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement by the Premier League champions.

Cody Gakpo should keep his place on the left flank, although there is the option for Koeman to start RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.

Memphis Depay is set to retain his spot ahead of Wout Weghorst after scoring his 48th international goal in the recent win over Finland, with the forward now looking to score in a third consecutive match for the Netherlands.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Gravenberch, De Jong, Reijnders; Frimpong, Gakpo, Depay



Ben Sully Written by

