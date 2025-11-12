Sports Mole looks at how Netherlands could line up in their 2026 World Cup qualification fixture against Poland on Friday night.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman could name eight Premier League players in his starting side for Friday evening's 2026 World Cup qualification clash against Poland.

Holland would book their spot at next summer's tournament with a game to spare if they triumph here, and Koeman is not expected to spring any surprises when it comes to his team selection.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen, Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven and Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert are all set to start alongside Liverpool trio Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo.

Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt has also returned to the squad due to his impressive form at club level this season, but the centre-back is set to start on the bench.

Ex-Man United attacker Memphis Depay will lead the line, with the 31-year-old looking to add to the 54 goals that he has managed for the national side.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong are also set to be in the side.

Wout Weghorst has been forced to withdraw from the squad due to a fitness issue, with Emanuel Emegha handed a late call-up, and the 22-year-old, who will join Chelsea next summer, could be handed his debut at some stage of the contest.

Netherlands possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong; Malen, Kluivert, Gakpo; Memphis

