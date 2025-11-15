[monks data]
Netherlands lineup vs. Lithuania: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 qualifier as Reijnders, De Ligt return

Reijnders, De Ligt return: How the Netherlands could line up against Lithuania
Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how the Netherlands could line up for Monday's World Cup 2026 qualifier against Lithuania.

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman could be tempted into a few changes when Oranje host Lithuania in Amsterdam in Monday's final World Cup 2026 qualifier.

The Dutch are three points clear at the top of Group G with a significantly superior goal difference, so only a catastrophic defeat would deny them direct entry to next year's tournament in North America.

As a result, Koeman should not shy away from making a handful of alterations, but he should persist with the lively Memphis Depay up front following his eighth goal of Qualifying in Friday's 1-1 draw with Poland.

The former Manchester United man has scored the second-most goals in all UEFA Qualifying groups - only behind Erling Haaland's 14 - but members of his supporting cast could change.

Tijjani Reijnders and Xavi Simons are candidates to replace fellow Premier League counterparts Justin Kluivert and Donyell Malen respectively, but Cody Gakpo should be retained on the left-hand side.

The latter's Liverpool teammate Ryan Gravenberch can expect to continue alongside Frenkie de Jong in the engine room, while Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber, Micky van de Ven and Bart Verbruggen should be safe at the back too.

However, Manchester United's Matthijs de Ligt could be rewarded for his strong club form with a start over Lutsharel Geertruida, in an alteration that would see Arsenal's Timber move across to right-back.

Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke, meanwhile, is suspended for an accumulation of yellow cards.

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Timber, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay

Written by
Ben Knapton
