The top two in Group G will lock horns for a huge 2026 World Cup qualification fixture on Friday evening, with Poland welcoming Netherlands to Warsaw.

Netherlands are currently top of the section, three points ahead of second-placed Poland, so a victory for the visitors in this contest would book their spot at next summer's tournament.

Match preview

Poland have a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat from their six matches in Group G, with 13 points leaving them second, three points behind the leaders Netherlands ahead of Friday's huge fixture.

The White-Reds won their opening two games in the group against Lithuania and Malta before being shocked by Finland in June, suffering a 2-1 loss, but they then took four points from their next two games, drawing with Netherlands before beating Finland in the reverse match.

Jan Urban's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 success over Lithuania, and a victory would move them level on points with Netherlands heading into their final game with Malta on November 17.

Poland will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat, though, or if Finland do not beat Malta, and it would be a shock to see them give up a playoff spot at this stage of proceedings.

The White-Reds have only won three of their previous 21 matches against Netherlands, suffering 10 defeats in the process, but two of their last four meetings have finished all square.

Netherlands have been impressive in the section, boasting a record of five wins and one draw from their six matches to collect 16 points, which has left them top of the section, while they are comfortably the leading goalscorers with 22 and have only conceded three times.

Ronald Koeman's side dropped two points at home to Poland in September but have won their last three games in the section, including 4-0 successes over Malta and Finland in October.

Netherlands are confirmed in the top two, and they would secure their spot at next summer's finals ahead of their game with Lithuania on November 17 with a victory over Poland on Friday.

Holland failed to qualify for the finals of the 2018 World Cup before reaching the quarter-finals in 2022, while they made the semi-finals of last summer's European Championship, losing to England.

It would be a shock to see Netherlands give up first spot in the section considering the strength of their position, but they will be determined to get the job done on Friday night.

Poland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWLDWW

Poland form (all competitions):

WLDWWW

Netherlands World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

WWDWWW

Team News

Poland will have Barcelona's goal machine Robert Lewandowski at the tip of their attack, and the 37-year-old will enter the match off the back of a treble for his club against Celta Vigo.

Sebastian Szymanski was on the scoresheet in the team's 2-0 success over Lithuania, and he is also set to continue in the final third of the field, with Jakub Kaminski on the opposite side.

Lukasz Skorupski and Jan Bednarek are notable absences from the squad, and the latter's spot in the back three could potentially be taken by Tomasz Kedziora.

Matthijs de Ligt is back in the Netherlands squad, with the centre-back rewarded for his excellent form for Manchester United, but the 26-year-old will not be a starter on Friday night.

Three of the back four are expected to be from the Premier League, with Virgil van Dijk, Jurrien Timber and Micky van de Ven all in line to start, while Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch are set to feature in the middle of the away team's midfield in this contest.

Memphis Depay has scored 54 times for the Netherlands and will again be in the side, and he is expected to be joined in the final third of the field by Justin Kluivert, Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen.

Wout Weghorst will not be involved, though, having withdrawn from the squad due to a fitness issue.

Poland possible starting lineup:

Dragowski; Wisniewski, Kedziora, Kiwior; Cash, Slisz, Zielinski, Skoras; Szymanski, Lewandowski, Kaminski

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, De Jong; Malen, Kluivert, Gakpo; Memphis

We say: Poland 1-2 Netherlands

This is a very difficult match to call, as Poland are a quality outfit, but Netherlands have been so impressive in the section, and we are backing Koeman's side to secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup with a win.

