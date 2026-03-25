Preview: Australia vs Cameroon - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 25 Mar 2026 23:38

Australia will host Cameroon on Friday at Accor Stadium in Sydney as they participate in the 2026 FIFA Series during the March international window, with the Socceroos using the four-nation tournament on home soil as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Oceanian nation head into the fixture on the back of three consecutive defeats and will look to use the FIFA-backed series, designed to provide national teams with valuable cross-confederation matches ahead of major tournaments, to sharpen their preparations against an Indomitable Lions side that failed to qualify for the global showpiece in North America.

Match preview

The 2026 FIFA Series in Australia will see the hosts welcome Cameroon and Curacao on home soil before travelling to California for a final fixture against Mexico ahead of the World Cup in June.

The matches are scheduled to take place in Sydney on March 27 and Melbourne on March 31, where Australia will face Cameroon in the opening fixture before taking on Curacao in their second match.

Australia’s participation in the FIFA Series is primarily focused on preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the tournament serving as a crucial final opportunity for Tony Popovic’s side to fine-tune their squad and tactics while also marking their last matches on home soil before departing for the global showpiece, giving supporters a farewell chance to see the team in action.

The Socceroos secured their place at the World Cup with a second-placed finish in AFC qualifying Group C, and their qualification for the 2026 tournament marks their sixth consecutive appearance, having featured in every edition since 2006.

Australia endured a difficult start to their qualifying campaign in Group C, suffering a shock 1-0 defeat to Bahrain in their opening match before being held to a 0-0 draw by Indonesia.

Head coach Graham Arnold resigned following that underwhelming start, with Popovic taking charge moving forward, although the new boss also experienced a shaky beginning to life with the Socceroos.

Popovic won his first match in charge 3-1 against China, but Australia went on to draw their next three matches, leaving them in desperate need of a strong run in their final four fixtures as they battled Saudi Arabia for second place behind group leaders Japan.

The Oceanian nation responded impressively by winning their final four games, comfortably defeating Indonesia 5-1 and China 2-0 before securing a crucial 1-0 victory over Japan and a 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia, with the latter result confirming their second-place finish.

Popovic’s side then extended their momentum with three consecutive friendly wins before ending 2025 with three straight friendly defeats to USA, Venezuela and Colombia, leaving the manager eager to see his team return to winning ways and rebuild momentum ahead of the World Cup.

© Imago / Didier Lefa Studio

Cameroon have not played since their elimination in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Africa Cup of Nations in January, where they suffered a 2-0 defeat to hosts Morocco in Rabat.

The Indomitable Lions entered the tournament amid internal disputes that resulted in two separate squads being submitted by different coaches, but David Pagou’s Cameroonian Football Federation-backed side ultimately impressed with three wins in four matches, showcasing an exciting and youthful style of play at the expense of Marc Brys.

With the controversy now resolved, the five-time African champions have shifted their focus to the 2026 FIFA Series, aiming to make full use of the March international window as they prepare to face Australia on Friday and China four days later.

Having failed to qualify for the World Cup, Pagou is focused on building a young squad capable of restoring Cameroon’s global standing ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifiers in East Africa and the 2030 World Cup qualifiers, which could see the Indomitable Lions return to Morocco for a tournament set to be hosted across Europe and Africa.

The FIFA Series was created to provide national teams with cross-continental fixtures that are often difficult to arrange during standard international windows, and Cameroon will face Australia for only the second time in their history, with their previous meeting ending in a 1-1 draw during the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

Australia form (all competitions):

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Cameroon form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Vincent Kimto/ David Michael Productions

Australia coach Popovic has named a 26-player squad for the 2026 FIFA Series against Cameroon and Curacao, making 12 changes from the group that featured in the November international window in the United States.

There are two new faces in the squad, with 18-year-old defender Lucas Herrington receiving his first call-up alongside Hibernian forward Ante Suto, while players such as Jordy Bos and Alessandro Circati return from injury.

Deni Juric is in line to make his debut during this window after his initial call-up in November was cut short by injury, with the 28-year-old having spent most of his club career in Croatia before joining Polish side Wisla Plock this season, where he has scored three goals in 12 appearances.

For Cameroon, Pagou has continued to place his trust in the young players who performed well at AFCON, leaving out Vincent Abubakar while relying on Karl Etta Eyong, Christian Kofane and Junior Tchamadeu to lead the attack alongside Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba has surprisingly been omitted despite his standout performances at the last tournament, while Andre Onana also remains absent from the squad.

There are several new inclusions, including goalkeepers Blondy Noukeu and Housseini Ousmanou, midfielder Konrad Sinyam and forward Yondjo Matah, while James Etoo and Leonel Ateba, who were part of previous call-ups, have been left out as Pagou continues to provide opportunities to emerging talents.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Bos, Degenek, Burgess, Geria, Behich; Metcalfe, O’Neill, Yazbek, Boyle; Juric

Cameroon possible starting lineup:

Epassy; Kotto, Tolo, Malone; Nagida, Ambina, Ebong, Tchamadeu; Mbeumo, Namaso, Kofane

We say: Australia 3-2 Cameroon

Both teams favour an open and dynamic style of play with a strong emphasis on attacking football and pace, as Australia’s relentless pressing and width consistently create chances despite occasional defensive vulnerabilities that leave them exposed to counter-attacks.

Cameroon, meanwhile, possess a powerful and quick attacking line that makes them dangerous in transition and capable of converting limited opportunities, but their defence can be prone to errors under sustained pressure, which could allow the hosts to capitalise and edge what promises to be an entertaining contest.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.