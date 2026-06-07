Preview: Belarus vs Burkina Faso - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Jun 2026 10:14 , Last updated: 07 Jun 2026 10:15

Belarus and Burkina Faso are set to meet in an international friendly on Tuesday evening.

The White Wings are unbeaten in their last five matches, while the Stallions have failed to win either of their last two games.

Match preview

Belarus endured a miserable World Cup qualifying campaign, losing all of their first four matches before drawing their final two fixtures.

With just two points from six games, Belarus finished rock bottom of Group C, meaning their wait for a first-ever World Cup appearance continued.

Despite the disappointing run during qualifying, Viktor Goncharenko's side have bounced back superbly in their subsequent friendly fixtures.

The White Wings have defeated Cyprus (1-0), Armenia (2-1) and Syria (4-1) in their last three friendly games, meaning they are now unbeaten in their last five matches heading into Tuesday's encounter.

Hoping to further extend that run and secure a fourth straight win, Belarus will take on a Burkina Faso side who have struggled for consistency in their recent outings.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Burkina Faso devastatingly missed out on securing their first-ever World Cup qualification by only five points in CAF Group A, having finished on 21 points and behind leaders Egypt, who picked up 26 points.

The Stallions initially rebounded from that disappointment with back-to-back friendly wins before progressing from their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group with six points from three games.

However, a humbling 3-0 loss to the Ivory Coast in the round of 16 has sparked a difficult period for Burkina Faso, who have now won just one of their last four matches.

Those results include a draw to Guinea-Bissau and a 3-0 loss to Russia, and Amir Abdou will be hoping his side can end that inconsistent streak with a confidence-boosting win against Belarus.

The only previous meeting between these two teams took place in the King's Cup in 2017, with Belarus winning 3-0 on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

Belarus International Friendlies form:

W W L W W W

Belarus form (all competitions):

L D D W W W

Burkina Faso International Friendlies form:

W W W W D L

Burkina Faso form (all competitions):

L W L W D L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Belarus recorded a commanding 4-1 triumph against Syria in their last match, and manager Goncharenko could opt to name a similar side on Tuesday.

Vladislav Morozov should, therefore, lead the line, with Artem Shumansky, Max Ebong and Artem Kontsevoy featuring just behind the striker.

In contrast, Burkina Faso were defeated 3-0 by Russia in their last outing, meaning Abdou could name several changes for their clash with Belarus.

Kilian Nikiema could keep his place in goal, while a change to the back four could see Dao Cyrille join Edmond Tapsoba in central defence, with Arsene Kouassi and Adamo Nagalo at full-back.

Belarus possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Kalinin, Volkov, Gomanov, Pechenin; Lisakovich, Selyava; Shumansky, Ebong, Kontsevoy; Morozov

Burkina Faso possible starting lineup:

Nikiema; Nagalo, Tapsoba, Cyrille, Kouassi; Ouattara, Sangare, Simpore, Zagre, Bouda; Kabore

We say: Belarus 1-1 Burkina Faso

Belarus are the team in better form, while Burkina Faso boast the superior quality on paper but have endured an inconsistent run of results.

Consequently, we anticipate this to be an evenly-matched game that will end all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.