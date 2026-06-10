Arsenal transfer news: Gunners get huge boost over £50m Spain star Mikel Arteta has wanted since 2024

By Lewis Blain | 10 Jun 2026 13:18

Arsenal are expected to prioritise attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window despite ending their long, 22-year wait for Premier League glory.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are actively exploring options on the left wing, with several high-profile names under consideration as they look to add greater firepower and competition in wide areas.

One player who has remained firmly on the club's radar throughout that process is Spain international Nico Williams.

What is the latest on the future of Arsenal target Nico Williams?

© Imago

Arsenal have been handed a fresh boost in their pursuit of Williams after sources indicated the Athletic Bilbao star is once again assessing his future following a difficult campaign in the Basque Country.

The winger signed a mammoth ten-year contract with Athletic Club last summer after rejecting interest from Barcelona, a move that appeared to end speculation surrounding his future. However, that has not stopped Europe's elite clubs from monitoring the situation closely.

TEAMtalk understands Arsenal's admiration has never faded, with Williams continuing to rank among the most highly-rated attacking targets at the Emirates Stadium. Those close to the player have repeatedly indicated he would be 'open' to testing himself in the Premier League should the right opportunity present itself.

The 23-year-old is currently focused on Spain's 2026 World Cup campaign, but the Gunners remain attentive behind the scenes, while Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are also being kept informed of developments.

Mikel Arteta can finally end two-year Nico Williams pursuit

© Imago

Williams has been on Arsenal's shortlist since at least 2024, and there are clear reasons why Arteta has remained such a strong admirer.

The Spain international offers exactly the qualities Arsenal are looking to add on the left flank. He possesses explosive pace, direct running, elite one-v-one ability and is proven experience at the highest level.

He would provide genuine competition for Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while also giving Arteta a different - and versatile - attacking profile against stubborn defences.

Arsenal's pursuit of a new left winger has become increasingly important, and Williams remains one of the few players viewed internally as a genuine upgrade rather than simply additional depth.

However, the Gunners' biggest challenge will be competition, with several Premier League rivals monitoring his situation, Arsenal are unlikely to get a free run at the Spain star.

Nevertheless, the fact that Williams is once again open to considering a move represents a significant boost for Arteta, who has admired the winger for the best part of two years and may finally get the opportunity to bring him to north London.