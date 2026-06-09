Man United transfer news: Michael Carrick's £80m Mateus Fernandes truth revealed as Declan Rice 'priority' emerges

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Jun 2026 23:15

Manchester United are prioritising their midfield this summer, and they believe West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes could be as good as Declan Rice, the latest report has claimed.

Michael Carrick will be looking to strengthen considerably ahead of the new Premier League season in order to build upon his team's return to the Champions League.

Midfielder Ederson looks set to arrive at Old Trafford this summer despite some concerns about a delayed deal due to the World Cup, but fans are keen for more additions in the middle of the pitch.

Sky Sports News report that United see midfield as a priority, with the Red Devils continuing to do background work on West Ham's Fernandes, who is valued at £80m.

The report also states that Man United thought that Fernandes was one of the best in his position last season in the Premier League, and they believe that he can become as good as Declan Rice.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Mateus Fernandes to Man United: Are Declan Rice comparisons fair?

Rice is among the best midfielders in the Premier League from a defensive perspective, with the Englishman's athleticism and anticipation helping prevent Arsenal from facing dangerous counter-attacks.

It is difficult to compare Fernandes to him considering West Ham faced considerably fewer transitions than the Gunners in 2025-26, with the Hammers' average possession figure of 42.5% falling short of the 56.2% that their counterparts averaged.

MATEUS FERNANDES AT WEST HAM: 2025-26 PREMIER LEAGUE STATS Matches: 36 Starts: 35 Touches per Game: 58.9 Accurate Passes per Game: 37.9 Tackles per Game: 2.9 Duels Won: 55%

The Portuguese star is capable defensively, as shown by the fact he won 56% of his ground duels last term, but he is not as physically imposing at 5ft 10in as Rice is at 6ft 2in.

There is an argument that Fernandes is as mobile as the Arsenal midfielder, while his skillset with the ball is also strong, which may make him useful in other areas of the pitch.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Will Mateus Fernandes help Man United win the Premier League title?

United are undoubtedly in a position of strength having finished third, but their points tally of 71 was 14 fewer than first-placed Arsenal.

Carrick will face the extra challenge of midweek games next term, something he did not have to contend with in 2025-26, and more matches could make keeping the squad fit a greater challenge.

The Red Devils' midfield is already light, with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte the only two senior pros at Old Trafford currently capable of playing in those areas.

Ederson and Fernandes would significantly bolster United's depth, and their contrasting styles may be beneficial to Carrick as he would have a wider array of options to select from when choosing his starting double pivot.

Chasing down champions Arsenal will be difficult, but a strong transfer window, as well as good fortune when it comes to injuries, could see United push past the 80-point barrier.