Liverpool transfer news: Yan Diomande 'competition' emerges from Premier League rival for £100m RB Leipzig winger

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Jun 2026 01:16

Yan Diomande will either join Liverpool or Manchester City this transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

The upcoming World Cup will dominate headlines this summer, but Premier League clubs will be keen to strengthen ahead of what promises to be an entertaining season.

Andoni Iraola's Reds will be no exception, and they arguably need to reinforce in the forward line more than any other area due to the exit of Mohamed Salah.

RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has been consistently linked to Anfield, with the Bundesliga club said to be demanding a fee in excess of £100m for his signature.

However, journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that while Liverpool are one of two possible destinations for the Ivorian, Manchester City are the other, with Enzo Maresca said to have the forward as his first-choice target.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Liverpool or Man City: Why Reds have the advantage in Diomande race

While Man City might have represented a formidable opponent in the transfer market in prior summers, Liverpool boast a number of advantages over the Citizens.

The exit of Pep Guardiola after a decade at the Etihad has shrouded the club in uncertainty, and targets may be wary about signing for them.

City are also still facing the possibility of being sanctioned by the Premier League for alleged breaches of its financial rules, and it would be understandable if Diomande was hesitant about joining.

While there is also uncertainty at Liverpool considering Iraola was appointed manager last week, the dismissal of Arne Slot has at least provided a boost to the fanbase, and they are sure to be fully behind the new head coach.

A more stable environment at Anfield could be more appealing to the RB Leipzig star, and the Reds should be confident that they can beat City in the race to sign him.

© Imago / Picture Point LE

Yan Diomande: The perfect Mo Salah replacement?

Diomande would almost certainly play on the right flank for Liverpool despite the fact he has played across the frontline at Leipzig, and he will be expected to fill the void left by Salah.

While it may be impossible to replace the Egyptian's output, the 19-year-old could carve his own legacy at Anfield by becoming the next great forward to lead the club to major honours.

Diomande does not need to replicate Salah's level to be deemed a success, but he will need to be one of the main driving forces under Iraola in order to justify a nine-figure price tag.