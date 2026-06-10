World Cup Gameweek 1
South Korea
Jun 12, 2026 3.00am
Guadalajara Stadium
Czech Republic

Team News: Team News: South Korea vs Czech Republic injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Team News: South Korea vs Czech Republic injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Getting under way in Guadalajara, both South Korea and the Czech Republic will commence their Group A campaign at World Cup 2026 when they meet on Thursday.

While the Taegeuk Warriors strolled through Asian qualifying their Czech counterparts came through two UEFA playoff rounds on penalties to make it to North America.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.

SOUTH KOREA vs. CZECH REPUBLIC

© Imago

SOUTH KOREA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min

CZECH REPUBLIC

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick

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