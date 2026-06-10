Team News: Team News: South Korea vs Czech Republic injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Getting under way in Guadalajara, both South Korea and the Czech Republic will commence their Group A campaign at World Cup 2026 when they meet on Thursday.
While the Taegeuk Warriors strolled through Asian qualifying their Czech counterparts came through two UEFA playoff rounds on penalties to make it to North America.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides.
SOUTH KOREA vs. CZECH REPUBLIC
SOUTH KOREA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kim Seung-gyu; Lee Gi-hyuk, Kim Min-jae, Lee Han-beom; Seol Young-woo, Hwang In-beom, Paik Seung-ho, Lee Tae-seok; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung; Son Heung-min
CZECH REPUBLIC
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kovar; Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Cerv, Soucek, Jurasek; Provod, Sulc; Schick