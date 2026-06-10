South Korea vs. Czech Republic: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 10 Jun 2026 17:26 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 17:27

The second match of the 2026 World Cup will take place at Estadio Akron in Mexico on Thursday, with South Korea tackling Czech Republic in Group A.

Co-hosts Mexico and South Africa also make up the section.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does South Korea vs. Czech Republic kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 3am UK time on Friday morning.

Where is South Korea vs. Czech Republic being played?

The World Cup fixture between South Korea and Czech Republic will take place at Estadio Akron.

The ground is situated in Zapopan, close to Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

It is the home stadium of Liga MX outfit Guadalajara.

How to watch South Korea vs. Czech Republic in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at the competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the World Cup contest will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for South Korea vs. Czech Republic?

Mexico are very much the favourites to top Group A, but second spot is open, while third may also be good enough to book a spot in the knockout round of the competition.

Both South Korea and Czech Republic will fancy their chances of advancing through the group, and Thursday's clash is shaping up to be a fascinating contest.

South Korea famously finished fourth at the 2002 World Cup, while they made the round of 16 in 2022 and are therefore a team to be taken incredibly seriously.

Czech Republic are in their first finals since 2006, which ended in a group-stage exit, so reaching the knockout round would be considered a huge success.

A victory on Thursday would place one of the two teams in a very strong position heading into matchday two, with South Korea tackling Mexico and Czech Republic facing South Africa.

> Our full preview of South Korea vs. Czech Republic can be found here