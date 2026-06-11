Anderson transfer latest: Man City could 'admit defeat' in pursuit of England midfielder after £120m rejected bid

By Ben Sully | 12 Jun 2026 00:22 , Last updated: 12 Jun 2026 00:23

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to walk away from their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

The 23-year-old is currently with the England squad preparing for Wednesday's World Cup opener against Croatia.

But while he may be focused on his international obligations, his club future has recently made headlines following concrete interest from Manchester City.

After failing with their opening offer, the Citizens returned to the negotiating table with a new proposal worth around £120m.

© Imago / News Images

Man City willing to admit defeat in Anderson pursuit

However, they have seen that offer knocked back and must now decide whether to make a third bid for the Forest star.

According to The Mirror, Man City are weighing up whether to walk away from negotiations due to their reluctance to get into a drawn-out transfer saga.

The club's chairman, Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, feels that the £120m proposal was a fair offer for a midfielder who has not played Champions League football.

The report adds that Anderson is prioritising a move to the Etihad Stadium ahead of Chelsea and Man City's local rivals, Manchester United.

© Imago / PA Images

Maresca wants midfield additions

Enzo Maresca is expected to take over the reins at Man City after Pep Guardiola called time on his 10-year tenure at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The incoming City boss is keen to bolster an area of the pitch that could undergo signicant changes this summer.

Bernardo Silva has already left the club, while Tijjani Reijnders and Nico Gonzalez have both been linked with moves away.

Key midfielder Rodri is set to enter the final two years of his deal and could look to return to La Liga at some stage, even if it is not this summer.

Anderson is seen as a viable long-term successor to Rodri due to his progressive passing ability.