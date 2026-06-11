Friday's World Cup predictions and previews including USA vs. Paraguay

By Matt Law | 12 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions involves two of the co-hosts, as Canada take on Bosnia-Herzegovina, while USA tackle Paraguay.

© Imago / aal.photo

Group B action at World Cup 2026 gets underway on Friday, with Canada seeking their first points in this competition when they welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina to Toronto Stadium, also known as BMO Field.

As co-hosts, the Canadians earned an automatic berth into the finals, while the Bosnians upset Italy on penalties to book a place in this tournament for the second time.

We say: Canada 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada have played their share of games without Davies and found a way to win, and we expect the energy of the home crowd and the attacking depth of that group will earn a historic first World Cup triumph in this match.

> Click here to read our full preview for Canada vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago

Commencing their Group D campaign at World Cup 2026, the USA and Paraguay will look to make a positive start when they meet in Los Angeles on Friday.

In a group also featuring Australia and Turkey, both the co-hosts and their South American counterparts know only a top-two finish will guarantee progress to the knockout phase.

We say: USA 2-1 Paraguay

Expect a repeat of these nations' friendly meeting last year, as the USA secure a tight one-goal win on home turf.

While the hosts are outsiders, pragmatic Paraguay sit way down the list of potential winners in Sports Mole's World Cup betting guide.

> Click here to read our full preview for USA vs. Paraguay, including team news and possible lineups