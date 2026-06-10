Preview: USA vs Paraguay - prediction, team news, lineups | World Cup 2026

By Jonathan O'Shea | 10 Jun 2026 15:55 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 15:59

Commencing their Group D campaign at World Cup 2026, the USA and Paraguay will look to make a positive start when they meet in Los Angeles on Friday.

In a group also featuring Australia and Turkey, both the co-hosts and their South American counterparts know only a top-two finish will guarantee progress to the knockout phase.

Match preview

One of three nations co-hosting this summer's World Cup, the United States will join neighbours Mexico and Canada in hoping to make the most of home advantage.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were spared the effort of CONCACAF qualifying, giving the Argentinian coach almost two years to plan and prepare for the tournament, but each match will matter from now on.

Soon after posting an impressive 3-2 win over Senegal, their final warm-up game ended in defeat last weekend, as they lost 2-1 to Germany despite Antonee Robinson's stunning leveller.

Pochettino's 26-man squad then flew from Chicago to California, where preparations began for their first Group D fixture - one which could set the tone for the campaign ahead.

Ranked 16th in the world, the Stars and Stripes are now set for a 12th World Cup, and they will aim to at least match their run to the last 16 on home turf back in 1994.

Since a third-placed finish at the inaugural edition nearly a century ago, the States' best run was to the quarter-finals in 2002, though they have reached the knockout stage in all of their last three appearances.

Set to play each group game on home soil - in Los Angeles and Seattle - the opener sees them meet Paraguay at a World Cup for the first time in 96 years; that time, the US won 3-0.

© Imago

Including that long-distant tournament, Paraguay have won just one of eight World Cup openers to date, while they have failed to win either of two previous games against a host nation.

History aside, La Albirroja's are just glad to be making their ninth appearance at the beautiful game's biggest show, having finished sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying.

Led by Gustavo Alfaro - the third Argentinian coach to manage Paraguay at a World Cup - the undoubted high point was a 2-1 victory over world champions Argentina.

Alfaro's men were subsequently beaten 2-1 by the USA in a friendly last November, but they have since won three from four, including last week's 4-0 home victory over Nicaragua.

A pragmatic team, content to cede possession and prioritise set pieces, few expect the South American side to go far, meaning they are not burdened by the weight of expectation.

Now at a first global finals since 2010 - where they set a national best by reaching the quarter-finals - Paraguay will hope to capitalise on that modest status and spoil the States' party.

USA form (all competitions):

W W L L W L

Paraguay form (all competitions):

L L W W L W

Team News

© Imago

The USA are expected to field a flexible back three for Friday's opening game, with veteran captain Tim Ream at its heart.

Miles Robinson and Mark McKenzie are competing to cover for fellow centre-back Chris Richards, as the Crystal Palace defender has only just resumed training after an ankle injury.

In midfield, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman will play integral roles, while star man Christian Pulisic should support Folarin Balogun up front.

The latter may have struggled for AC Milan in recent months but he put in an impressive shift against Germany; meanwhile, Monaco striker Balogun scored 19 goals across all competitions last season.

Paraguay's qualification campaign was built on defence. Sunderland centre-back Omar Alderete - who was sent off against the US in November - and captain Gustavo Gomez are both set to start in a solid back four.

Key creator Julio Enciso sustained a minor quadriceps injury against Nicaragua but is still expected to feature in an advanced role.

The Strasbourg forward is likely to join Miguel Almiron and Diego Gomez in support of lone striker Tonny Sanabria, who was La Albirroja's top scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying with four goals.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, M. Robinson, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, A. Robinson; Pulisic, Tillman; Balogun

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria

We say: USA 2-1 Paraguay

Expect a repeat of these nations' friendly meeting last year, as the USA secure a tight one-goal win on home turf.

While the hosts are outsiders, pragmatic Paraguay sit way down the list of potential winners in Sports Mole's World Cup betting guide.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.