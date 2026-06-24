Turkey vs. USA: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 24 Jun 2026 10:58 , Last updated: 24 Jun 2026 10:59

Two teams that have already had their fate decided at the 2026 World Cup will lock horns in Group D on Thursday, with Turkey taking on USA.

Turkey have lost both of their games at the tournament and have already been eliminated, while USA's qualification for the round of 32 has been secured courtesy of back-to-back wins.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest in Inglewood.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 5

Turkey wins: 2

Draws: 1

USA wins: 2

USA and Turkey have locked horns on five previous occasions, and there is nothing to separate them at this stage, with both countries posting two wins, while there has also been one draw.

Four of their five encounters have been friendlies, including their most recent match-up in June 2025, with Turkey recording a 2-1 victory over USA courtesy of goals from Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu.

The only previous competitive meeting between USA and Turkey came in the group stage of the Confederations Cup back in 2003, with Turkey recording a 2-1 win.

As a result, a victory for USA in this match would see them record a first-ever competitive win over Turkey, who have disappointed at the 2026 World Cup.

Previous meetings

Jun 07, 2025: USA 1-2 Turkey (international friendly)

Jun 01, 2014: USA 2-1 Turkey (international friendly)

May 29, 2010: USA 2-1 Turkey (international friendly)

Jun 19, 2003: Turkey 2-1 USA (Confederations Cup)

Sept 04, 1991: Turkey 1-1 USA (international friendly)

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