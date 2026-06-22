Turkey lineup vs. USA: Predicted XI for World Cup match as Hakan Calhanoglu seeks first finals goal

By Joel Lefevre | 22 Jun 2026 21:39 , Last updated: 22 Jun 2026 21:59

With only pride to play for, Turkey seek to end their 2026 World Cup journey on a positive note when facing the USA on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium.

A 1-0 defeat to Paraguay officially eliminated them from the group stage, as they aim to collect their first finals victory since 2002.

Vincenzo Montella has overseen this golden generation of Turkish stars, who, unfortunately, have failed to live up to their billing at this tournament.

The former Italian international will remain the coach despite calls for his sacking, as he hopes to instill some confidence back into this group on matchday three.

Kenan Yildiz appears to be fully recovered from his calf strain, playing the full 90 minutes last week against Paraguay.

While their World Cup journey will end on Thursday, Hakan Calhanoglu is hoping to go out with a goal to his name.

The Inter Milan player is tied for third in all-time goals for the national team with 22 and will surpass Turkish legend Tuncay Sanli should he find the back of the net in this one.

Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Kerem Akturkoglu scored in their friendly against the USA last year, which they won 2-1, and the Fenerbahce striker can move into the top-10 for goals with the national team if he scores on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ugurcan Cakir can move into a tie for fourth in all-time clean sheets, which would be his first since a 1-0 win over Kosovo in the World Cup qualifying playoffs.

Turkey possible starting lineup:

Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Kabak, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Akgun, Guler, Yildiz; Gul

> Click here to see how the USA could line up against Turkey