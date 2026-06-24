World Cup Gameweek 3
Turkey
Jun 26, 2026 3.00am
Los Angeles Stadium
USA

Team News: Turkey vs. USA injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Turkey vs. USA injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Yigit Örme

Seeking their first points in a World Cup fixture since 2002, Turkey will conclude Group D action at World Cup 2026 when they face the co-hosts the USA at Los Angeles Stadium on Thursday.

The Yanks booked their place in the last 32 with a comfortable 2-0 win over Australia, while the Turks are the only side in the group without a point, having lost 1-0 to Paraguay on matchday two.

Here, Sports Mole rounds out the team news for this upcoming game.

Turkey vs. USA

Turkey

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Kabak, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Akgun, Guler, Yildiz; Gul

USA

Out: None

Doubtful: Christian Pulisic (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI:

Freese; Scally, McKenzie, Trusty, Arfsten; Roldan, Berhalter; Weah, Reyna, Zendejas; Pepi

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